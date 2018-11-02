

Protesters outside the Saudi Embassy in Washington on Oct. 10. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Dark days for human rights without an American president who cares about human rights: “Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman described slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi as a dangerous Islamist days after his disappearance in a phone call with President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and national security adviser John Bolton, according to people familiar with the discussion.” False and repugnant.

Fox News has contributed as much to dark, ugly politics as President Trump has: “Conservative commentator S.E. Cupp blasted Fox News host Ainsley Earhardt after she defended President Trump‘s attacks against the press on Thursday. Cupp, appearing on CNN, said it was ‘disturbing’ that Earhardt suggested on ‘Fox & Friends’ that the press should report stories the way Trump wants them reported.” State TV, it is.

Men and women of good will want know part of Trump’s dark message: “If the 2016 election hinged in large part on a rightward shift among working-class whites who deserted Democrats in the presidential race, Tuesday’s House election may turn on an equally significant and opposite force: a generational break with Republicanism among educated, wealthier whites — especially women — who generally like the party’s pro-business policies but recoil from strident, divisive language on race and gender.”

In the new dark ages on the right there is an occasional bright light. Conservative writer Josh Blackman: “The legal arguments against birthright citizenship are inconsistent — not only with the history of the 14th Amendment, but with over a century of practice, in which all governmental branches have recognized the children of foreign nationals as citizens. . . . There are many constitutional questions that sharply divide conservatives and liberals. Birthright citizenship should not be one of them.”

Forget the shining city on the hill, Trump’s America is dark and on the wrong side of human rights: “White House national security adviser John Bolton on Thursday praised Jair Bolsonaro, the bombastic, far-right nationalist who triumphed in Brazil’s presidential election over the weekend, calling him ‘like-minded’ partner whose ascent should be seen as a welcome development in the region.” Bolton should be ashamed.

Democracies cannot side with a dark, dangerous regime: “Now we face a great test of whether an American resident — a journalist, a public intellectual, and a forthright dissident, to whom America gave both refuge and inspiration — can be murdered in a third country with impunity by a ruler and a state that have brazenly acted above the law. With every new incident of international murder and intimidation, our values, our commitment to freedom, and our national interest in a world governed by law are under challenge.” Read the whole thing.

Rather than enlighten, they’ll enable Trump’s dark view of foreign policy exchange for proximity to power: “The stakes are not nearly as high for conservative thinkers as they were for the inhabitants of Middle Earth, but the basic idea is worth pondering. Some of them wish to walk back their condemnation of Trump, the animosities that he magnifies and upon which he feeds, the prejudices upon which he plays and the norms he delightedly subverts. They do so not because their original judgments have been proved unjust — far from it — but because, weary of unyielding opposition, they would like to shape things, or at least to hold communion with those who are in the room where the deals are done.” But for Wales?