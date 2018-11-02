Editorial cartoonist

There is a lot of sophisticated and demoralizing research about how pathetic our brains really are at certain kinds of rational thinking. Confirmation bias and unbalanced risk assessment are just a couple of the whole noggin-full of defects that evolution dealt to our hunter-gatherer ancestors.

Lying and susceptibility to lies are two others. It is both amusing and disheartening to see how quickly a beautifully innocent toddler defaults into rather obvious lying when all the candy in the bowl has somehow vanished. Some individuals retain this default to lies as they grow up to be viciously guilty adults, but that’s a blog for another day. Okay, MANY days.

As it happens, we have somehow gathered up around ourselves a near-perfect storm of blindness and irrationality on the climate issue. Early uncertainty or incompleteness of the facts opened the door to the by-now-well-honed industry of confusion-mongering by interested parties. And that was just enough to let us relax and not think about it for a little longer.

Alas and alack! Self-deception isn’t fixing the problem! The heat accumulates, hour by hour, day by day, year by year. It settles in everywhere. The permafrost, the glaciers, the atmosphere, and oh-oh, the oceans. It turns out that the oceans are heating up like our very own Jacuzzi, as we become ever-more-literally the frog in the pot slowly cooking to death.

So here’s the unpleasant news: This is suicidal madness. President Trump and the Republican Party can tell you all day long that the facts are unclear, and proceed with their dismantling of the Environmental Protection Agency and climate agreements, but the atmosphere isn’t impressed. It just keeps on accumulating our belched carbon dioxide, and the temperature just continues going up and up and up and up.

Republicans have made it clear that they are fine with their magical thinking (lies). You can either join in with their mission to oblivion, or you can turn them out and start the work we need to be doing.

Be one of the rational people. Vote, and vote smart.