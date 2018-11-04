

Mitt Romney, a Senate candidate in Utah and the former GOP presidential nominee, in Orem, Utah, in June. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Opinion writer

The jury is out on whether Mitt Romney, the nearly certain winner in the Senate race in Utah, will be a powerful voice challenging President Trump or whether he will, as so many other Republicans have, crumble. However, his essay this week in defense of a free press was as excellent start. As Trump, even after pipe bombs were sent to CNN, was again calling the media the “enemy of the people,” Romney retorted:

America is indebted as a democratic nation to the free press for truths it has uncovered, for truth it has disseminated, and for falsehoods it has repudiated. The press uncovered the government’s lies about the war in Vietnam; it exposed Watergate; it opened our eyes to the sexual abuse of children by priests; and, most recently, it shed a light on the sexual assault by numerous men in power. The free press dispelled the false conspiracies about the 9/11 attacks, President [Barack] Obama’s birth, and Joe McCarthy’s lurking communists. The work of a free press is essential.

Romney quoted Trump’s anti-media vitriol, conceding that attacking the media is a popular Republican tactic. Nevertheless, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee cautioned, “as a political tactic, it may be brilliant, but it comes with a large cost to the cause of freedom.” While accepting that the press is biased, Romney argued, “Humans are biased and the media is populated by humans. The founders knew that the media would be biased; because humans are involved, there is no other way.”

He concluded, “We can and should call for accuracy and responsibility in reporting from every member of the press. But a free press, even if biased, was guaranteed in our Constitution because it is critical to the preservation of the Republic. . . . . But I cannot conceive of thinking or saying that the media or any responsible news organization is an enemy. The media is essential to our Republic, to our freedom, to the cause of freedom abroad, and to our national security. It is very much our friend.”

My only criticism here is that it is ridiculous to speak of “the press” as one homogeneous blob. Are we speaking of Axios (which irresponsibly ran with Trump’s birthright assertions as though they were fact) or the Wall Street Journal? Breitbart or the Atlantic? The Weekly Standard skews right, but aspires to uphold journalistic standards — unlike Fox News, which can be considered state TV.

Nevertheless, Romney should be credited with responsibly defending the First Amendment. It is good practice for the oath he’ll take to uphold the Constitution (including all the amendments) before entering the Senate. Republicans who think the media really is the enemy of the people and/or support Trump’s assaults on the First Amendment have no business holding public office.

For reminding conservatives that the press is an essential institution, we can say, well done, Mr. Romney.