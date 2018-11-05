

President Trump stops to talk to reporters and members of the media at the White House on Oct. 26 in Washington.

Opinion writer

When I see a headline like this one from the New York Times — “Brian Kemp’s Office, Without Citing Evidence, Investigates Georgia Democrats Over Alleged ‘Hack’ ” — it’s obvious that a key lesson from the 2016 presidential race has not been learned: Don’t simply repeat charges with the presumption of validity. Not every outlet got it right, right away. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporter initially reported Kemp’s claim as if it were plausible, earning rebukes on social media. Monday, however, the paper reported:

Kemp is now facing renewed scrutiny after his office announced Sunday — without providing evidence and doing so just hours before Election Day — that it is investigating the Georgia Democratic Party for an alleged hack of the state’s voter registration system. The move to publicly disclose the probe appeared to break with tradition in the office, which oversees voting integrity, as it differed from how Kemp’s team handled an earlier cyber breach at Kennesaw State University.

When I see media criticism rain down on Axios for its hyped reported about President Trump’s “plan” to abolish birthright citizenship, failing to note the inaccuracies in Trump’s false assertion that only the United States has birthright citizenship or to point out that it’s impossible to change the 14th Amendment by executive order, we can see that some, but not all, outlets have learned to fact-check before leaping. (Still, a lack of explanation, let alone a mea culpa, from Axios suggests less willingness to adhere to the journalistic standards of its competitors.)

When I see that CNN President Jeff Zucker, according to a Politico report, has decided that he is “not interested in hiring former [Trump administration] officials he perceives as complicit in spreading falsehoods or spurious talking points, according to four people familiar with the conversation,” I can see journalistic discernment. But why then is someone such as Marc Short, formerly in charge of the White House’s legislative affairs, still on air making a false equivalence between Trump’s incendiary language and former president Barack Obama (who merely relates facts, such as the number of Trump cronies indicted)?

When I see that CNN and MSNBC (disclosure: I am an MSNBC contributor) now refuse to show Trump’s rallies — filled with lies and anti-immigrant fear-mongering — live, it’s clear they’ve learned that giving Trump hours upon hours of free air time without context, fact-checking or equal time for opponents is journalistic malpractice. However, days of front-page and lead TV news stories about the caravan — a thousand miles off — amounted to free, misleading ads for Trump’s xenophobic campaign.

And why, unlike CNN, did NBC, barely a week after the slaughter in Pittsburgh by an anti-Semite convinced that Jews were bringing in “invaders,” air Trump’s closing immigration ad, which is demonstrably false and blatantly racist? Granted, as the New York Times noted, the most glaring untruth — the false claim that Democrats were responsible for letting a cop killer into the United States — was not included in the ad, “but it still drew a direct connection from immigrants to crime, a tactic the president has repeatedly used. (Many studies have shown immigrants do not drive an increase in crime.)” (NBC on Monday said it would stop airing the ad.)

Finally, when you see more caveats from analysts interpreting polls, you can see they’ve internalized some of the lessons of 2016 (i.e. “margin of error” has real meaning). And yet I see near-uniform predictions that Republicans will keep the Senate, which “feels” accurate but seems excessively confident. Moreover, given the enormous turnout, analysts and pollsters probably should concede they have far less insight than normal into what the electorate will look like.

In sum, while Fox continues its descent into journalistic self-destruction (Sean Hannity attending Trump’s final midterm rally, for example, seems horridly perfect), the “media” or “the mainstream media” cannot be given a uniform rating. There are more conscientious and less conscientious outlets, TV outlets more willing regularly to invite inveterate prevaricators like Kellyanne Conway on the air and others more insistent that they not be used as Trump’s mouthpiece.

We’ve seen in the past two weeks that Trump’s lies and racism can have deadly consequences. If for no other reason, news outlets need to remain vigilant about reflexively transmitting Trump’s false, toxic rhetoric. We’ve all been reminded how much words — and images — matter.