Democrats close on health care; Republican hide. “In some commercials, the Democratic candidates share their families’ health care ordeals, but mostly, they use the airtime to remind voters of their GOP opponents’ efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, including an attempt last year that experts say would have left millions uninsured and watered down protections for people with preexisting conditions. Republican incumbents, by contrast, are mostly keeping mum about health care in their ads, which tend to focus on the economy, taxes, water and other issues.”

As far as political mistakes go, nothing comes close. “Looking back with 20/20 political hindsight, those next six weeks became the most critical period of this midterm election season. [House Speaker Paul] Ryan and [President] Trump caved to the conservatives and inserted language in the bill that weakened the preexisting condition rules — allowing states to let insurers charge some people more — and thereby handed Democrats their most lethal political weapon against Republicans.” And now they try to run from their decision.

He hasn’t even tried to close the door on 2020. “[Former vice president Joe] Biden has previously said that he will make his decision on a presidential bid by January, but made no direct reference to the possibility in the state that holds the first presidential contest in the country. Though not a candidate ‘at this point,’ Biden has cultivated a campaign message centered on fighting for the middle class, which could be crucial to winning back blue-collar Democrats who voted for President Trump in 2016.”

At the close, we see the degree to which Trump has emboldened racists. “Stacey Abrams, Oprah targeted by racist robocall funded by white supremacist group.” Words matter.

It’s not a close case when you can’t convince Andrew Napolitano. ” Look, the president can’t change the plain meaning of the Constitution with the stroke of a pen. If he could do that, Barack Obama could have gotten rid of the Second Amendment, which he hated. Presidents can’t do that, and I think the president knows that. I think he had generated this because he wants the debate, and he thinks the debate will help Republicans in the days remaining before the midterms, I don’t think he seriously thinks he could change the constitution with an executive order.” He’s just whipping up xenophobia, in other words.

Don’t underestimate how close these Senate races are. “Top officials on both sides agree that Republicans are likely to defeat Senator Heidi Heitkamp, Democrat of North Dakota, who is roughly 10 points down in the polls. But every other Senate Democrat is still seen as viable. That itself is rather extraordinary given that Democrats are defending 10 seats in states that President Trump carried.” Prognosticators certain of the outcome should remember 2016.

