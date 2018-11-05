

President Trump speaks to the media from the Roosevelt Room at the White House on Nov. 1 in Washington. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

The degree to which President Trump’s blatant misstatements of fact are accepted as simply politics as normal among Republicans was on full display when Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday. The subject was the closing ad from the GOP stoking fear of immigrants and misrepresenting the circumstances under which a convicted cop killer got into the United States:

JAKE TAPPER: So the president’s closing argument in the midterms is focused on fears of undocumented immigrants. That’s the focus. He tweeted out this racially charged video about an undocumented immigrant convicted of killing two sheriff’s deputies. Here’s a little snippet of this incendiary video. I mean, factually, it’s not true, because, actually, he was let into the country most recently under George W. Bush’s administration, and Joe Arpaio is the one who released him, I think, most recently. But setting aside the factual errors, several Republicans have condemned the substance of this video. Senator Jeff Flake, Republican of Arizona, called it sickening, saying that — quote — “Republicans everywhere should the denounce it.” Congressman Carlos Curbelo, Republican of Florida, says he hopes this doesn’t work. Congressman Ryan Costello, Republican of Pennsylvania, says, no Republican in a close district wants to talk about this. Do you have any concerns at all about this Web video? MCDANIEL: I think the president’s highlighting the point once again that we don’t — and I think everybody agrees with this, Jake — we didn’t want this individual in our country. He came in first under Bill Clinton and then under George Bush. And he did kill police. And you see in this video, he said, I would kill more people if I could. We don’t want people being deported and being criminals and then coming back into this country. And the president was very clear in his speech this week. Listen, we know good people are trying to get in this country, too. They see the prosperity. They see the economic growth. … TAPPER: You don’t have any issues at all about — about — MCDANIEL: I think the president is talking about a multitude of issues. And to say he’s only focusing on one thing is false. He is focusing on the fact that Democrats time and time again won’t work with him. TAPPER: But on that Web — but that Web video, you don’t have any issue with that? You don’t — it’s factually inaccurate and it’s racially incendiary. You don’t have any issue with that? MCDANIEL: It’s — I have an issue with our immigration system that’s not being fixed, and Democrats won’t work with the president. And we have caravans coming.

In other words, the ad is wrong and incendiary, but so what? That in a nutshell is the Trump GOP. Whatever it takes, stir the base. No number of factual inaccuracies, no amount of race-baiting is too much to bear.

The Post reports:

The 2016 election confirmed that a potential president could run — and win — after stoking racism. Now, in their closing days, the midterms are shaping up as a demonstration of whether the entire Republican Party can succeed by following his lead. By running so overtly on racially tinged messages, the GOP is putting that explosive form of politics on the ballot. If Republicans maintain control of the House, the notion of running a campaign built on blunt, race-based attacks on immigrants and minorities will have been validated. A loss, on the other hand, might prompt a number of Republicans to call for a rethinking of the party’s direction — but that would collide with a sitting president who, if anything, relishes over-the-edge rhetoric.

Who cares, the Republicans figure, if the caravan is nearly a thousand miles away? It’s an invasion! Who cares if illegal immigration is declining? It’s a crisis!

Politico explained:

The word “crisis” typically describes a problem that’s getting worse. According to Customs and Border Protection, arrests along the southwest border — the standard metric used to calculate illegal border crossings — numbered 396,579 in fiscal year 2018, which ended Oct. 1. That’s lower than the average over the previous decade (400,751). It’s also lower than the number of border arrests in fiscal 2016, 2014 and 2013. … And border arrests over the past decade, averaging 400,000 annually, are very low compared with recent history. In the 1980s and 1990s, border arrests seldom fell below 1 million. Border arrests peaked at 1,643,679 in 2000, and remained at or near the 1 million mark until the last two years of George W. Bush’s presidency.

Introduce facts into the discussion, and you’ll be accused of being unserious about the problem, which must be terrible, since so many people are so freaked out about it. “Crime wave!” shout the anti-immigration advocates. Well, as the Cato Institute’s Alex Nowrasteh notes, “Illegal immigrants, non-citizens, and legal immigrants are less likely to be incarcerated, convicted, or arrested for crimes than native-born Americans are.” But they’re taking American jobs! Actually, unemployment is at 3.7 percent, and wages are going up.

Indeed, Trump’s view has become increasingly apocalyptic. (“President Trump is painting an astonishingly apocalyptic vision of America under Democratic control in the campaign’s final days, unleashing a torrent of falsehoods and portraying his political opponents as desiring crime, squalor and poverty,” The Post reports. “As voters prepare to render their first verdict on his presidency in Tuesday’s midterm elections, Trump is claiming that Democrats want to erase the nation’s borders and provide sanctuary to drug dealers, human traffickers and MS-13 killers. He is warning that they would destroy the economy, obliterate Medicare and unleash a wave of violent crime that endangers families everywhere. And he is alleging that they would transform the United States into Venezuela with socialism run amok.”) But at the root of the lies and the hysteria are the hatred and fear of immigrants.

Base prejudice and conspiracy thinking require one to suspend rational thought and disregard evidence. That’s now the standard operating procedure for Republicans. If you doubt it, just listen to McDaniel — or worse, the president — and you’ll see how lying is now critical to hyping the president’s favorite issue, the one issue that seems to bind him to his base. Lying, you see, is now an essential strategy for a party that has fully embraced nativism. Without lies, the GOP couldn’t stoke fear of immigrants, and without fear of immigrants, Trump would have virtually nothing to talk about.

