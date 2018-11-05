

A protester stands on the lap of “Lady Justice” on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington on Oct. 6. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

UP: “The Supreme Court on Friday night refused to halt a novel lawsuit filed by young Americans that attempts to force the federal government to take action on climate change, turning down a request from the Trump administration to stop it before trial.”

DOWN: Climate change deniers.

UP: “The Supreme Court refused Friday to delay an upcoming trial in which a number of states and civil rights organizations allege there was an improper political motive in Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.”

DOWN: Wilbur Ross.

UP: “A federal judge on Friday denied President Trump’s request to stay a lawsuit alleging he is violating the Constitution by doing business with foreign governments, a decision that paves the way for plaintiffs to seek information about customers at his hotel in the District.”

DOWN: Trump’s financial secrets.

UP: “A federal judge said Friday that Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, the Republican candidate for governor, must allow new U.S. citizens to vote Tuesday if they can show proof of citizenship at the polls.”

DOWN: Voter suppression.

UP: Early voting.

DOWN: Suppressing Native Americans’ votes in North Dakota

UP: Evidence connecting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the murder of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

DOWN: Administration response to Saudis’ killing of a journalist

UP: “Trump walks back earlier remarks, says migrants won’t be fired upon at border.”

DOWN: Not soon enough to prevent Nigerian soldiers from picking up the suggestion and firing into a crowd

UP: Birthright citizenship

DOWN: Repealing birthright citizenship by executive order

UP: Senate Intelligence Committee investigation of National Rifle Association-Russia ties

DOWN: Maria Butina

UP: Oprah

DOWN: Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa)