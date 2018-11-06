

Nina Uzick, a Montgomery County election judge, helps put away voting stations at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Wheaton, Md., on the final day of early voting Nov. 1. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

You can always count on President Trump for a heavy dose of crazy before Election Day. “Trump accuses CNN of ‘Fake Suppression Polls and false rhetoric.'”

Count up the states that will have Democratic governors. “According to Ballotpedia, about 48 percent of Americans currently live in states where Republicans have total control of the state government, compared to 21 percent where Democrats have full control. (The rest live under divided government at the state level.) If things go according to our governors’ forecast, the Republican number will decline to about 32 percent and the Democratic number will increase to about 26 percent — and that’s not even considering expected gains by Democrats in state legislatures.”

When you can’t even count on Fox News for spin, maybe it’s time to face reality. Chris Wallace: “I have to laugh a little bit at the idea that if the election ends up being split, that the White House is going to spin it as ‘Trump is the savior of the Senate’ — No, he will have lost the House. And there’s no way they’ll be able to spin it as anything other than that.”

To help you count the votes: “Increasingly a main attraction of CNN, MSNBC and Fox News, the interactive screens, loaded with data and visual effects, bring a sci-fi gloss to cable news and transform granular data into something viewers can actually see.” Hey, if you don’t nerd out on Election Day, when can you?

You can count on guilt by association in this case. “[Rep. Barbara] Comstock’s party is led by a racist, sexist, fearmongering liar. That’s acceptable in many parts of the nation, but not in Northern Virginia. It’s hard for any Republican to escape Trump’s presence, as he acknowledged when he told a rally in Southaven, Miss., last month that the vote is ‘a referendum about me … pretend I’m on the ballot.’ Whether voters in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District do that or not, it’s clear that Trump hurts Comstock.” Maybe she should have voted against the tax bill and for a bipartisan immigration bill.

Stacey Abrams counts on getting her voters to the polls, despite skulduggery. “More than any other contest this year, the Georgia governor’s race shows how, in a nation growing rapidly more diverse, the battle over access to the voting booth has reemerged as a central front in the struggle for equal rights. On one side is Abrams, a former Democratic leader in the state House of Representatives who is banking much of her campaign strategy on mobilizing large numbers of young and nonwhite voters who don’t usually turn out. On the other side is the Republican gubernatorial nominee Brian Kemp, Georgia’s secretary of state, who has faced a steady stream of lawsuits over policies that critics charge are unfairly disenfranchising voters, especially minorities and the poor.” You’d think Georgians would be embarrassed to have 2018 politics compared to the Jim Crow era.

You can count on Trump to blame someone else. “With a global economy increasingly destabilized and fractured under the stress of Trump’s trade war, a recession in the U.S. could quickly infect the global economy. When the global financial crisis erupted a decade ago, prompt and effective coordination between governments and central banks across the world helped contain the crisis. The same kind of policy coordination will be much harder to enact today. Donald Trump will not be the author of the next recession. But his economic policies will both increase the severity of the recession when it arrives, as well as magnifying its global repercussions.” Read the whole thing.