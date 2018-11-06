Editorial cartoonist

We’ll know. Prepare for a tornado of spin. There will be a thousand points of fright, bright and might-have-beens, with both parties and every commenter trying to tell you what it all means. But we’ll know.

There is only one question on the ballot today. Whether we have had enough of the Trump horror show yet and are starting to back our way out of the authoritarian dead end of hatred and lies that we mistakenly turned onto in 2016. Or whether instead we haven’t learned yet and have signed up for more punishment. We’ll know.

Control of the House of Representatives is certainly the biggest marker. If somehow the Republicans manage to hold that, I really don’t know what to say. Game over, I guess. But even if the Democrats regain the majority there, if the media go quickly and strongly for the “split-decision” narrative, look out. That might better be called the splitting-headache narrative, because nothing will have been solved, and nothing will have been learned. A nation can’t be a little bit infected with Trumpism. Trumpism is a one-way street to nowhere, and we’re either going there or we’re getting out.

I certainly hope that somewhere among the infinite number of charts, maps and graphs being slapped up on screens across the land, that some media company manages to do nationwide vote totals. The actual wins and losses of specific seats tell you a lot about upcoming power dynamics, but the national vote totals will tell you what we need to know about who the citizens of the United States want to be. We have learned the hard way, over and over, that major structural distortions in the U.S. electoral system have been skewing active power heavily away from voter intent and into GOP hands. But that is not a story about mandates; that is a story about malfunctions. Tell us how many Americans voted to enable Trump, and how many voted for a cure. This election needs to be, feel like, and be reported as a repudiation of President Trump. If it isn’t, it isn’t.

Meanwhile, if you haven’t yet registered your vote on that question, for heaven’s sake don’t leave it to others to decide this for you. Go vote. It matters.