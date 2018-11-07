Editorial cartoonist

Everybody is going to have advice for the Democrats, and most of it will be self-serving and wrong. Here is what they actually need to do.

But first, everybody is entitled to breathe a sigh of relief. The stage of blatant panic is over. After the 2016 election, there was the horrifying spectacle of not only Donald Trump in the White House, but also Republicans in control of every branch of government. The horror was quickly compounded. Trump began to govern from the far right, and in a manner that made it clear that the only power he recognizes as legitimate is his own whim. And then the horror was compounded again. The hollowed-out but still nicely dressed Republican Party capitulated abjectly and became the party of — no, the doormat of — an out-of-control authoritarian hope-to-be.

Today, things are different. Most importantly, Democrats won back a foothold of actual power. Americans rallied against the Trumpian torrent of outrages, many working themselves to exhaustion to put a check on the Chaos in Chief. This will very likely be vastly more consequential than it appears today.

Also of huge significance is the loss of Trump momentum. A defining marker of the authoritarian game plan is the impression of a steady advance. Of inevitability. Of everybody being intimidated into silence or complicity. Of unstoppablility. Trump today stands rebuked and chastened. This can be fatal to the authoritarian play.

And there is more good news still. From 2016, today looked a million miles away. Now it is here, and 2020 now isn’t so far off either. And the opposition has mobilized. And the avalanche of female power into politics and government service is just getting started. Women have had more than enough of the old boy network, and if I may speak as one of the old boys, so have many of us.

Base camp has been established. But there is a long climb ahead. The overriding mission needs to be putting government to work for younger Americans. And this doesn’t just mean another restructuring of the student loan millstone. It means finding out what kind of country younger Americans actually want to create, and then empowering them to start building it. And yes, a stable climate is something they are entitled to. There is a reason that millennials, the largest generation ever, had to be begged to go vote. The game has been rigged against both their interests and their involvement.

That is the future the Democratic Party ought to be building toward. It represents justice and democracy.

It might just prove to be good politics, too.