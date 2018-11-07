

Members of the U.S. Army build a razor wire fence around area for tents near the U.S.-Mexico International bridge on Nov. 3 in Donna, Tex. (Eric Gay/AP)

After that, what do they do? “On Monday morning in this border town, about a dozen U.S. Army soldiers unfurled reams of razor wire on top of a wrought-iron fence alongside a bridge to Mexico. The soldiers from the 36th Engineer Brigade at Fort Riley, Kan., who wore helmets but didn’t appear to be armed, are among thousands of troops deployed in recent days to the southwest U.S. border as part of Operation Faithful Patriot.” A wasteful misuse of our military.

After the pre-election hoopla, it doesn’t seem the military will do all that much. “ ’There is no plan for US military forces to be involved in the actual mission of denying people entry to the United States,’ [Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph] Dunford said, speaking at an event at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. ‘There is no plan for soldiers to come in contact with immigrants or to reinforce Department of Homeland Security as they’re conducting their mission. We are providing enabling capabilities.’ ”

After more than two years of debased journalism, now they are mad?! “It disturbs me to my core’: Fox News staffers express outrage over Hannity’s rally appearance.”

After this election, Republicans need to decide whether they want the anti-Semites. “Republicans attack Jewish candidates across the U.S. with an age-old caricature: Fistfuls of cash.” Too bad William F. Buckley Jr., who exiled the John Birchers, isn’t around.

After the United pleads for a cease-fire, Saudi Arabia resumes bombing. “The fight in Yemen has escalated dramatically over the past week, exacerbating a dire humanitarian crisis that the United Nations says could spiral into famine — despite, or even because of, a diplomatic push by the United States to get both sides to the peace table. The Saudi-led coalition, which the United States has armed and supported, has launched a punishing wave of airstrikes against the rebel Houthis.” The administration’s infatuation with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is misplaced.

After the tax cut, the American Enterprise Institute’s Jim Pethokoukis wants to know where the productivity boom is. “That is what’s so far really missing from the current economic expansion. Or at least the sort of increased business investment that might eventually lead to higher productivity growth and higher sustained economic growth. On an annualized basis, productivity growth is still only 1.3 percent, little better than the post-crisis average of less than 1 percent. And weak labor force growth as the retirement of Baby Boomers continues means faster productivity growth is critical to pushing the economy’s potential growth rate much above 2 percent.” I think the money went into stock buybacks.

After Trump’s summit, weren’t we supposed to be free from a North Korean nuclear threat? “North Korea says it has made enough concessions on nuclear disarmament and has grown more strident in its demands for the U.S. to reciprocate. Last week, Pyongyang threatened to resume building up its nuclear forces if the U.S. doesn’t remove sanctions or provide other ways to improve relations.”