

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), ranking member on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Opinion writer

Who said it?

1. “For the president at a time when people are facing utter disaster to be making a statement like this, making a threat like this, this just goes to show how little he understands the job he has.”

2. “We are not doing any investigation for a political purpose, but to seek the truth.”

3. “We’ve got to figure out when is he acting on behalf of the American people … or is he acting on his own behalf?”

4. “These are not simply the usual exaggerations of a crowd size and so on. He’s making stuff up in the last couple weeks in a way that I don’t think we’ve seen from a serial liar, the president, before.”

5. “The appointment of Mr. Whitaker should concern every American — Democrat, Republican; liberal, conservative — who believes in rule of law and justice.”

