Appearing on the Sunday shows, the Democrats in line to chair important committees — Reps. Jerrold Nadler of New York (Judiciary), Adam B. Schiff of California (Intelligence), Elijah E. Cummings of Maryland (Government Oversight) — and the likely speaker, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), made every effort to walk the political tightrope. Investigating the administration too ferociously and randomly, Republicans will scream witch hunt and moderates just elected from the suburbs will catch flak; do too little and the Democratic base will go ballistic.

“I’m not going to be handing out subpoenas like somebody’s handing out candy on Halloween,” Cummings said on ABC. “I take this as a lawyer and as an officer of the court, I take subpoenas very seriously. And I plan to, if I have to use them, they will be used in a very — in a methodical way and it must be in the public interest.” He continued with this exchange:

STEPHANOPOULOS: So you’re saying you can investigate and work on policy at the same time. What are your top oversight priorities? CUMMINGS: George, I really want to look at some things that affect people on a day to day basis such as, as I said drug prices and health care issues. But I also want to look at things like the census. We are having some problems right now with regard to the Trump administration wanting to put in a citizenship question, which we know will discourage people from participating in the census. Very important. That’s right around the corner. Again, we’ve got to look at things like voter — voter suppression. We cannot have a country where we do — where we have — it becomes normal to do everything in folk’s power to stop people from voting. There’s no reason why in the United States of America people should be standing in line for four and five hours and — and basically being pushed away from the polls. We’ve got to turn that around.

In a similar vein, Nadler said, “Right now our top priority is to protect the Mueller investigation, to protect the integrity of that investigation from the White House attempt to stifle it and to — to interfere with it.” As for Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, it’s not a question of impeaching him, Nadler said. “I think we have to look at, not with a view toward doing anything about Justice Kavanaugh there — he’s there, unfortunately — but with a view toward making sure that the integrity of the process for the future is restored.”

There are a few takeaways here. Democrats would be well-advised to remember what their goal is: Protecting democratic norms and institutions in the remainder of the Trump presidency, and showing the country they can govern effectively as a co-equal branch of government.

First, oversight and legislation are intertwined. If you don’t know how the FBI handled the Kavanaugh investigation, it’s hard to know what to fix. If we still don’t know how Jared Kushner got a top-secret clearance or how Rob Porter, former White House staff secretary, stayed on so long with credible allegation of spousal abuse, you don’t know whether legislation is needed or whether the White House is simply incompetent (or both).

Second, when examining the list of possible investigations, committee chairs should consider whether a topic meets one or all of the following criteria. It: affects the democratic process (e.g., voter suppression, the census); implicates a specific constitutional issue (e.g., emoluments, using the power of the government to violate First Amendment rights); uncovers corruption, which the Democrats vowed to root out (e.g., Do Trump or Kushner have conflicts of interest regarding Saudi Arabia? Which Cabinet officials have abused travel policies?); and reveals serious policy wrongdoing or incompetence (e.g., the child separation policy, getting the translators’ notes to reveal what Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin, and efforts to sabotage Obamacare and/or lack of effort to curtail drug prices). If something doesn’t fit into one or more of these categories, Democrats shouldn’t make a huge to-do of it. Committees should when possible, explore one topic at a time in public hearings while working behind the scenes to gather information to pursue future investigations.

Third, part of oversight is figuring out what the heck the administration is doing. What happened to sanctioning Saudi Arabia? If North Korea is engaged in familiar delay tactics, was the Trump-Kim Jong Un summit a bust — and if so, what do we do now? What’s in NAFTA 2.0, and is it — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement — better or worse than the original North American Free Trade Agreement?

Finally, Congress needs to clean up its own act. Here are just three areas where they should focus: The House and Senate must reach agreement on new rules regarding sexual harassment; the House should pass new rules on stock ownership prohibiting members from trading or owning stocks in industries they regulate (e.g., no oil stocks if you sit on the Energy and Commerce Committee); and a new rule to force a vote of expulsion if a member is indicted. If the House acts, perhaps Republicans in the Senate will be shamed into going along.

In short, Democrats need to prioritize investigations, think how legislation and oversight work, reveal the administration’s gross mismanagement and clean up their own body. It would be helpful if Pelosi gave a major address laying this out so voters understand what Congress is doing and why. Oh, and along the way, Democrats surely should point out that lack of oversight by Republicans for two years has allowed corruption and malfeasance to flourish. Real oversight cannot come too soon.

