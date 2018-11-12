

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel after unveiling a plaque in the Clairiere of Rethondes during a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in Compiegne, France, on Nov. 10. (Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion writer

This Remembrance Day, we were grateful for the international liberal order, even if President Trump is clueless. “Stone-faced and unmoved, the American leader listened as President Emmanuel Macron of France used the ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe to denounce self-interested nationalism and extol the sort of globalism and international institutions that Mr. Trump has spent the last two years pulling the United States away from.”

Now more than ever it’s important to remember the horrors of two world wars. “The somber gathering took place against a backdrop of rising nationalism and authoritarianism around the world. Many of the heads of state in attendance — from U.S. President Donald Trump to President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey — have advanced nationalist agendas that are testing the foundations of international cooperation. In an address to the leaders, Mr. Macron recalled the millions who died in World War I and defended multilateral institutions like the United Nations and the European Union that have been a target of criticism from Mr. Trump.”

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) remembers what happened during President Bill Clinton’s impeachment. “So on impeachment, Pelosi says she’s looking for whatever evidence to be so irrefutable that Republicans would join the effort. She says that’s about protecting the integrity of the country, not letting impeachment become just another politicized process—but it’s also a deliberate poison pill that would almost stop impeachment from ever happening. She knows what it would take for Republicans to come along. She wants the bar set that high.” She’s exactly right.

Remember the Republicans who sought to undermine democracy. “Tapper Grills Cory Gardner (But Not Chuck Schumer) Over Florida Vote: ‘Any Specific Evidence at All’ of Fraud, Theft?”

People will remember Trump’s absurd, inappropriate threats while Americans were suffering, not to mention his climate change denial. “A town named Paradise has been reduced to ash. More than three dozen are dead in the Tubbs fire. The Woolsey fire marches on West Hills and Malibu. Thousand Oaks residents went from mass-killing vigils to praying that their homes would not burn. … Some climate scientists warn that the drought/deluge cycle is tied to global warming, and could intensify. Before all of California is reduced to kindling, we need to rethink how and where we build.”

Remember how disgracefully Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) behaved? There will soon be a new chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.): “I want to make this very clear, if [Matthew G. Whitaker] doesn’t recuse himself, if he has any involvement whatsoever in this Russia probe, we are going to find out whether he made commitments to the president about the probe, whether he is serving as a back channel to the president or his lawyers about the probe, whether he’s doing anything to interfere with the probe. Mr. Whitaker needs to understand that he will be called to answer. And any role that he plays will be exposed to the public. We don’t want there to be any ambiguity about that.”

I cannot remember any other president who would dream of behaving this way. “More than 60 world leaders gathered in Paris Sunday to mark 100 years since the end of World War I, and although the general theme was unity, President Donald Trump seemed determined to stand apart. While world leaders took a bus to the Arc de Triomphe and walked side-by-side as bells tolled to mark the exact moment 100 years ago when the war ended, Trump arrived with his own motorcade.”