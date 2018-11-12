

From left, Morocco’s Prince Moulay Hassan, Moroccan King Mohammed VI, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Niger’s president’s wife Lalla Malika Issoufou, Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou and Republic of Guinea’s President Alpha Conde walk toward the Arc de Triomphe, in Paris, on Nov. 11. (Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Veterans Day

DOWN: President Trump canceling attendance at a World War I commemoration because of rain

UP: The obvious affection between German and French leaders

DOWN: Trump’s obvious affection for authoritarians

UP: Leaders of France and Germany commemorating the Armistice together

DOWN: Trump picking fights with allies

UP: Counting all the votes

DOWN: Trump sowing doubt about the reliability of vote-counting

UP: California firefighters

DOWN: Trump threatening to cut fire assistance during a natural disaster

UP: Backlash to appointing Matthew G. Whitaker acting attorney general

DOWN: Whitaker refusing to recuse himself

UP: Midterm election turnout

DOWN: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp’s antics to suppress African American votes

UP: Congressional oversight

DOWN: Trump’s ability to keep his tax returns secret

UP: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

DOWN: The GOP smearing Arizona’s election officials

DOWN: Screaming “fraud” with no evidence