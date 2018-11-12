UP: Veterans Day
DOWN: President Trump canceling attendance at a World War I commemoration because of rain
UP: The obvious affection between German and French leaders
DOWN: Trump’s obvious affection for authoritarians
UP: Leaders of France and Germany commemorating the Armistice together
DOWN: Trump picking fights with allies
UP: Counting all the votes
DOWN: Trump sowing doubt about the reliability of vote-counting
UP: California firefighters
DOWN: Trump threatening to cut fire assistance during a natural disaster
UP: Backlash to appointing Matthew G. Whitaker acting attorney general
DOWN: Whitaker refusing to recuse himself
UP: Midterm election turnout
DOWN: Georgia gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp’s antics to suppress African American votes
UP: Congressional oversight
DOWN: Trump’s ability to keep his tax returns secret
UP: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)
DOWN: The GOP smearing Arizona’s election officials
DOWN: Screaming “fraud” with no evidence