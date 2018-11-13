

The New York Stock Exchange on Nov. 8. (Richard Drew/AP)

Opinion writer

One of his weaker excuses. “Trump Claims Prospect of ‘Presidential Harassment’ by Democrats Is Causing ‘Big Headaches’ for Stock Market.”

There is no excuse for Gov. Rick Scott’s conduct. Rep. Ted Deutch blasted him: “The governor has been able to get away with spinning conspiracy theories, ignoring his own past of trying to manipulate elections. It’s time he’s held accountable and we stop listening to these crazy conspiracy theories and just make sure that we count all the votes.” Ouch.

Absolutely no excuse for President Trump’s untrue and heartless attacks on Californians. “The inferno that incinerated the northern town of Paradise killed at least 29 people and is already the most destructive wildfire in California history, razing a staggering 6,453 homes. The sheriff leading the search for the missing in Paradise gave a bleak and ominous warning. . . . Officials are bracing for the death toll to rise significantly.”

They can try whatever excuse they want, but the GOP is shrinking. “Mitch McConnell stood before a roomful of Republican donors on Wednesday night to thank them for their help in the midterms. But the Senate leader also issued a dire warning: Democrats had just thumped them in the all-important online donor game, and the GOP badly needs to catch up.”

He’s got no excuse for his failure to stand up to Trump. “U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s re-election prospects are grim unless the party can develop a new message that appeals to both the Trump loyalists and the independent voters who dislike the president.” He should have voted like he campaigned in 2014.

Republicans come up with one excuse after another to avoid challenging him. “President Donald Trump is intensifying his challenge to constitutional constraints and governing norms that are already facing their gravest test since Watergate in the 1970s. Trump has reacted to the coming Democratic majority in the House by upping the assault on the Washington system he was elected to upend, but in a way that could be taking the nation into perilous political territory.” If this keeps up, many will lose in 2020.

There is no excuse for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s lack of candor about Trump’s diplomatic belly- flop. “North Korea is maintaining a network of undeclared ballistic-missile operating bases as diplomatic talks with the U.S. have stalled, a new analysis of commercial satellite images suggests. The analysis—in a report published Monday by the Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington—adds to evidence that North Korea is advancing its missile and nuclear capabilities, even after embarking on an ambitious detente program with South Korea and the U.S. that began earlier this year.” Trump was conned.