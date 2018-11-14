

Maryland is challenging the appointment of Matthew G. Whitaker as acting attorney general. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Opinion writer

Another day, another lawsuit in Florida. “Sen. Bill Nelson‘s (D-Fla.) campaign filed a lawsuit on Tuesday seeking to bar Florida’s top elections official from rejecting unconventionally marked ballots.”

When Fox News thinks you’ll lose a lawsuit, you better rethink your position. “Appearing on Varney & Co., Judge Andrew Napolitano stated his belief that CNN is on solid legal ground, and that Jim Acosta will soon be back inside the gates at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Thumbs up for the lawsuit from outside civil liberties groups. “The American Civil Liberties Union also chimed in on Twitter, saying ‘It shouldn’t take a lawsuit from CNN to remind the president of the First Amendment.’ ”

Stacey Abrams makes progress with her lawsuit. “A federal judge has issued a 56-page order that could affect thousands of provisional ballots in Georgia’s race for governor. The order by Judge Amy Totenberg blocks the Secretary of State from certifying the election until Friday and directs state and local officials to conduct a review of many of the provisional ballots. The ruling is in response to a lawsuit, sparked by controversy in Gwinnett County, but it applies to all of Georgia.”

Lawsuits are no match for simply winning at the polls. “The 2018 midterm election looked last Tuesday like a serious but not crippling setback for Republicans, yet the picture has grown grimmer since then as a more complete tally of votes has come in across the country.”

Filing a lawsuit because you don’t like the rules?! “Republican 2nd District Rep. Bruce Poliquin filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap in an attempt to stop a tabulation of ranked-choice ballots in his race against Democratic challenger Jared Golden. The suit filed in federal court in Bangor is asking for an injunction against Dunlap to stop what would be the first congressional race in the nation to be decided through ranked-choice voting.”

A critically important lawsuit: “Maryland asked a federal judge to declare that Matthew Whitaker cannot legally serve as acting attorney general, the first court challenge to President Trump’s installation of Mr. Whitaker as the country’s top law-enforcement official. In papers filed Tuesday, Maryland’s attorney general, Democrat Brian Frosh, argued that Mr. Trump bypassed constitutional and statutory requirements when naming Mr. Whitaker to succeed Jeff Sessions, who was ousted as attorney general last week.”