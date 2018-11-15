

Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) speaks with reporters after meeting with President Trump at the White House on March 8, 2017. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Opinion writer

The Democratic chairs of the relevant House oversight committees will be encouraged to investigate the long list of Trump administration scandals, including but certainly not limited to:

Interference with the Justice Department on individual enforcement and investigation matters

Abuse of travel and expense provisions

Violation of the Constitution’s emoluments clause

Conflicts of interest

The FBI’s background check on now-Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh

The vetting process for security clearances

Abuse of the pardon power

President Trump’s hush-money payments to women

Russian interference in the 2016 election

Some of these are more serious than others; some are encompassed by the special counsel’s ongoing investigation. Some require further investigation; other issues are already ripe for legislative proposals. Let me suggest a few guidelines that Democrats might want to consider to strike the right balance so that vigorous oversight (as well as satisfying their base) does not devolve into a redux of the Benghazi hearings, where the congressional investigators ultimately found very little and only made themselves look desperate.

First, do not duplicate the special counsel’s work or the investigations taking place in the Southern District of New York (e.g., interference with the Justice Department regarding the Russia investigation, dangling pardons in front of witnesses, hush-money payments, Russian meddling). It’s not a good use of time and may interfere with special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s efforts.

Second, the new Congress must protect the Justice Department from harm. If acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker is still there in January, hearings must be conducted on his appointment, which was likely unconstitutional and in any case utterly inappropriate. Likewise, the House should swiftly pass legislation to protect Mueller. On Wednesday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) declared he wouldn’t vote on any judges until the bill that already passed the Senate Judiciary Committee to protect Mueller is brought to the floor. (Yes, we wish Flake had done this months ago, but this really is a case of better late than never.) Flake will be gone in January, but perhaps Sen.-elect Mitt Romney (R-Utah) can take up the cause. It’s a good way to test the sincerity of Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), among the best hand-wringers in the Senate, who previously voiced support for protecting Mueller.

Otherwise, in the scandal department, Democrats should focus on items under the broad umbrella of “corruption” and perhaps conduct a joint investigation under the auspices of the Judiciary and Government Oversight committees. (They can call it the Joint Committee on Corruption, so that each time it generates news, the public will hear the word “corruption.”) The House could issue subpoenas for Trump’s tax returns (to examine conflicts of interest with Russia, Saudi Arabia and other foreign powers) and investigate misuse of taxpayer funds for travel and other extravagant expenses. It could pass a resolution disallowing foreign emoluments and then seek all evidence to determine what foreign monies Trump has received.

Finally, every other hearing should be about the harm the Trump administration has caused to real people: The mishandling of Hurricane Maria, sabotage of the Affordable Care Act, the family-separation policy (which the Trump administration denied was a policy at all), drug prices, insufficient attention to domestic terrorism, Education Department handling of student loan forgiveness, voter suppression and lack of voter access, etc. The result of each investigation should be a set of legislative proposals (e.g., new funds for Puerto Rico and a process for obtaining statehood; standardized reporting for hate crimes and new resources for countering domestic terror). The “scandal” here is the abject cruelty and incompetence of the administration; the resulting proposals can become the platform on which Democrats run in 2020.

In sum, Democrats can come up with a coherent approach to oversight — protect the Justice Department, root out corruption, protect Americans from administration-caused harm. If the Dems do that, the risk of overplaying their hand goes down; they should not blow the opportunity to show the American people they can govern smartly.