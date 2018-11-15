

Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.) gives his concession speech at his election night party in El Paso. (Eric Gay/AP)

The Associated Press reports:

The Democratic Party says a $30 million investment in engaging Latino and other minority voters helped the Democrats achieve a net gain of 34 House seats and improve on 2014 turnout numbers. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan, chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said that in early voting, compared to the previous midterm election, Latinos increased their participation by 174 percent in 2018 while Pacific Islanders increased their numbers by 218 percent and African-Americans by 157 percent. . . . The Hispanic community will have a record level of representation on Capitol Hill with at least 42 members: 34 Democrats and eight Republicans in both chambers. One House race featuring a Hispanic candidate has yet to be decided.

There are a few takeaways.

First, the results should not be surprising considering the high level of Latino engagement before the election. Pew Research found just before the Nov. 6 vote:

Overall, 52% of Latino registered voters say they have given the coming November election “quite a lot” of thought, a 16-percentage-point increase from what they said about the last midterm election in 2014. In addition, a majority (55%) of Latino registered voters in 2018 say they are more enthusiastic about voting compared with previous congressional elections . . . About six-in-ten Hispanic voters (62%) identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, compared with 27% who identify with or lean toward the Republican Party.

Part of this is attributable to outreach to young Latino voters. (“Voto Latino registered 202,339 young voters for 2018. Maria Teresa Kumar, the founding president, said the group’s 58,000 registrations in Texas were 15 percent of all registrations.”)

Second, this endeavor is expensive and cannot be accomplished in a single election cycle. (“The engagement effort included an investment of at least $21 million in Latino candidates and in 17 Spanish-language district specific ads.”) Despite the gains for Latino voters, their percentage of the electorate (11 percent) was exactly the same in 2018. (According to Pew, “more than 29 million Latinos are eligible to vote nationwide in 2018, making up 12.8% of all eligible voters.”) Efforts of groups such as UnidosUS (formerly National Council of La Raza) are critical, given that 1 million Latino voters turn 18 each year.

Third, it is not clear how much of this gain we can attribute to Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Tex.), who became a national phenomenon and who helped turnout Latino voters. In Texas, Latinos were 26 percent of the electorate, slightly up from 24 percent in 2016. Instead of plunging into a possible presidential run or running against the other Texas senator, John Cornyn, in 2020, O’Rourke might consider doing a nationwide Latino and youth engagement effort. He would be building an electorate that he and his party could rely on for a generation.

Fourth, we also don’t know how much Trump’s virulent anti-immigrant rhetoric and policies (e.g., child separation, deporting “dreamers”) contributed to Latino turnout. If Trump is a primary reason for the bump in Latino voting, chances are he’ll prove to be the gift that keeps on giving — to Democrats. There is no sign he’s going to let up on his xenophobic appeals; indeed, he appears convinced that this message accounted for his big “success” (I know, it wasn’t) on Election Day. By the same token, Trump will be around for a finite time, so this may be an ideal, but brief, interval to reel in Latino voters. He is undoubtedly one of the Democratic Party’s greatest recruiting tools.

Finally, success should build on success. One critical factor in increasing nonwhite voter participation is having diverse candidates to vote for. That certainly happened in 2018. A look at the photos of the incoming class of representatives shows a dramatic difference between the parties. Last weekend, David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report tweeted, “Staggering: if every uncalled race breaks as I expect, House Dems’ class of 61 freshmen would include *35* women & just 19 white men. By contrast, Republicans’ class of 31 would include 29 white men & just *one* woman.” As Latino Democrats elected to Congress go back to their districts, they’ll be seeking not only to grab a larger share of the existing Latino vote but also to increase political involvement, expand the Latino electorate and recruit more Latino candidates to run at all levels of government.

Sadly, all this contrasts with the GOP, which is becoming more dependent on white, older and rural voters and is losing women and nonwhite office holders. Appeals to white grievance and chicanery to keep minority voting low won’t be enough. (It was barely enough in Georgia for Brian Kemp, who currently leads in a race against Stacey Abrams that has yet to be called.) As Congress begins to look more like America, Republicans look less like America. And that’s a problem for the GOP and for America.