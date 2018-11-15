

Soldiers carry concertina wire to put up on a border fence near the Brownsville and Matamoros Express International Bridge in Brownsville, Tex., on Nov. 11. (Photo by Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

Hardly a welcomed sign for Republicans. “National Republicans are mobilizing to shore up a Mississippi Senate seat that a few days ago was barely on anyone’s radar, with the party poised to spend at least $1 million on a TV advertising campaign and the White House weighing a pre-runoff trip by President Donald Trump. The burst of activity follows the release of a video last weekend showing Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith joking that if she were invited by one of her supporters to a ‘public hanging,’ she would be in ‘the front row.'” Her opponent is African American.

We would have welcomed this — months ago. “Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said on Wednesday that he will oppose any of President Trump’s judicial nominations until legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller gets a vote.”

Surprising one’s spouse is not always welcomed. “President Donald Trump was caught totally off-guard by First Lady Melania Trump’s stunning public opposition to deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel. According to reporting from CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, the president complained that the whole episode made him look like he was taking orders from his wife.” Well, he was.

Welcome to one of the most thankless — and powerless — jobs in Washington. “House Republicans elected Representative Kevin McCarthy of California to be their leader on Wednesday, embracing continuity of leadership despite steep losses in last week’s midterm elections that cost the party a majority for the first time in eight years.”

Democrats might welcome another reminder of just how supine the Republicans are. Republican Sen. Jeff Flake “has long been a critic of Trump but has mostly declined to use his leverage in the razor-thin Senate to hold up Republican judges. That changed Wednesday when Flake sought unanimous consent to bring his bill to protect [special counsel Robert] Mueller forward for debate. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused, blocking the bill.” Once more, party above country.

Finally, something both sides should welcome. “Flanked by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, President Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed what could be the most major rewrite of federal prison and sentencing laws in more than a decade. At a White House event, Trump threw his weight behind the FIRST STEP Act, a bill that includes major reforms to the federal prison system, as well as four relatively modest provisions that would reduce some of the harshest mandatory minimum sentencing laws in the U.S. Code.”

I cannot imagine this soldier’s question was welcomed by an administration that made up a caravan crisis. ” ‘Sir, I have a question. The wire obstacles that we’ve implanted along the border . . . Are we going to be taking those out when we leave?’ ” Notice how Republicans haven’t said a word about this since the election.