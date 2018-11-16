

Soldiers in Draper, Utah, on Nov. 4. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Linda L. Fowler writes for Foreign Affairs:

Over the last few decades, political and institutional barriers have sprung up that could block any serious review of foreign policy and defense decisions. Despite a daunting array of problems around the world, the 2018 elections turned on domestic issues and disapproval of President Donald Trump. International relations barely registered as a problem in opinion polls, a fact that may diminish enthusiasm for major inquiries. Moreover, the House defense and foreign policy committees will have to compete with other committees for media attention. And they can expect rival inquiries from Republicans in the Senate and vigorous attacks from a president adept at distracting the public and the press from substance.

When they do conduct hearings, hyper-partisanship prompts chairmen to push scandals and pseudo-scandals at the expense of more substantive issues. (“President Barack Obama ordered several shifts in U.S. strategy in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Fowler notes, “but the committees’ reactions were relatively muted. Instead, their efforts skewed heavily toward imposing political costs on the Obama administration, particularly with repeated inquiries into the Benghazi attacks in 2012.”)

Fowler recommends Congress “engage authoritative, trusted witnesses to tell compelling stories that people will see as relevant to their lives. Productive oversight hearings play out over weeks or months, so they require patience and discipline from members of Congress, who must resist the impulse to chase after every headline.”

In the House, the very able Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.) will take over chairmanship of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. While the prospects for serious oversight in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee are not great given that Sen. James E. Risch (R-Idaho), among the most strident apologists for Trump, is in line to assume the chairmanship from Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.).

Nevertheless, three serious areas of policy oversight should draw bipartisan attention.

First, Congress needs to examine our relationship with the Saudis given their entirely insufficient response to the murder and dismemberment of Jamal Khashoggi, who was a Global Opinions columnist for The Post. This newspaper reports there is hope for significant action from Congress:

Many in Congress have accused the administration of placing its desire to maintain close relations with Saudi Arabia — particularly with its senior leadership — above a serious response to the Khashoggi case and the war in Yemen, where U.S.-aided Saudi airstrikes have killed thousands of civilians and caused widespread starvation. A sweeping proposal to increase congressional oversight and suspend U.S. weapons sales to the Saudis was introduced Thursday by a bipartisan group of senior senators.

Not only did the Saudis change their account of the murder, but also they and the Trump administration stop short of implicating Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and senior intelligence officials, who most experts on Saudi Arabia believe must have approved a plot of this magnitude. Moreover, the Saudis’ latest version of the story appears to contradict available evidence.

Here is an opportunity not only to obtain testimony from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and CIA Director Gina Haspel (whom Corker admonished “to share with us exactly what is happening with the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia”) about the murder. It is also an opportunity to seek information about Trump’s and Jared Kushner’s conflicts of interest, the human disaster unfolding in Yemen (made possible by U.S. support for the Saudis) and the dangers in continued overreliance on a brutal, repressive regime to defend our interests (e.g., challenging Iran) in the Middle East. (Have we learned nothing from backing Hosni Mubarak in Egypt?).

It’s not every day that Sens. Corker, Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) are united — in this case on the necessity of much stronger action against the Saudis.

A second area for congressional oversight must be the war in Afghanistan, nearing the 20-year mark. While one administration after another has put the best face on our policy, it’s far from clear we are any closer to “winning” or that “winning” is even in the cards. Moreover, as negotiations drag on, the Taliban still engages in military operations resulting in massive fatalities. (“The events from Sunday, where dozens of Afghan special forces troops were killed and a loyal and peaceful province appears about to be ravaged, shouldn’t surprise us,” Shazar Shafqat writes in the Hill newspaper. “The failure of the security apparatus the U.S. forces helped build is apparent.”)

If this shouldn’t surprise us, it’s fair to ask why we are sending Americans to die there. Michael Rubin (no relation) of the American Enterprise Institute wrote in August:

A succession of U.S. commanders (Joseph Dunford, David Petraeus, and Gen. John Nicholson , most notably) have put far more positive spin on the situation in Afghanistan and their own contributions than was merited, even as an objective view of reality showed the holdings of the Afghan government faltering. Both George W. Bush and then Obama were willing to place diplomatic wishful thinking above reality with regard to Pakistan’s role sponsoring Taliban and al Qaeda terror. Can a new general or commander repair the problem? Alas, no — at least not without a massive change in strategy and commitment to win. There is an arrogance in Washington, D.C., which believes that every administration can start with a tabula rasa. Military analysts conduct war games and craft new plans, and diplomats try to reach out to new partners to find that elusive magic formula. Almost every policymaker passionate about Afghanistan and victory of the Taliban seeks more money.

In Rubin’s view, we’ve missed our window of opportunity. “The U.S. had a unique opportunity to win in Afghanistan in the first years after Sept. 11 but squandered it through poor strategy and diplomatic naivete,” he argues. “There is no sign that Washington or its allies are willing to show the 50 percent of Afghans who were born after mujahedeen civil war or Taliban repression that the new Afghanistan offers them a better alternative.”

Perhaps there really is cause for optimism and continued patience, but Congress has an obligation to find out with comprehensive, tough oversight.

Finally, Congress needs to find out whether the Singapore summit between Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un accomplished anything and what the purpose of another summit would be. CNN reports:

North Korea has tested a “newly developed ultramodern” weapon in an event supervised by leader Kim Jong Un, state media said Friday, amid faltering nuclear disarmament negotiations with the United States.

Very little is known about the weapon or whether it is even new, but the test is the latest sign that Pyongyang is prepared to return to a more militaristic relationship with Washington if talks continue to go poorly. “He’s tiptoeing towards a more aggressive posture in negotiations with the US and he’s signaling that he’s not going to give way and can simply return to his old practices if (the US) don’t change their approach,” Josh Pollack, senior research associate at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterrey, told CNN.

Other reports suggest we are turning a blind eye toward North Korea’s missile advances. (The New York Times reports, “North Korea is moving ahead with its ballistic missile program at 16 hidden bases that have been identified in new commercial satellite images, a network long known to American intelligence agencies but left undiscussed as President Trump claims to have neutralized the North’s nuclear threat.”)

What happened to “maximum pressure”? And if the heat is really on Pyongyang, why is North Korea showing no sign of backing off its nuclear ambitions? It’s time for straight answers and, if need be, additional sanctions if the current policy is not working.

In sum, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan and North Korea may not have the media attraction that Trump’s ethics scandals do, but these are critical matters. What could be more important than determining whether an ongoing war is fruitless and unnecessarily sacrificing American lives? Congressional oversight on foreign policy needs to move up the list of priorities in the next Congress.

