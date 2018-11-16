

President Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Wednesday. (Oliver Contreras/For The Washington Post)

Republicans’ tax plans reliably favor high income taxpayers; this puts them on the spot: “[California Democratic Sen. Kamala D.] Harris’s plan would cut taxes for a majority of Americans in the bottom income bracket, or those earning less than $25,500 annually, according to the Tax Policy Center. Two-thirds of the benefits from Harris’s tax cut would go to those who earn less than $50,000, while most of the remaining third would go to those earning $50,000 to $87,300, according to the Tax Policy Center.”

Since the word of the administration is so reliable, he buys this? “Graham says Whitaker assured him on fate of Mueller probe.”

Federal courts reliably rule in favor of counting all legal votes, but the football trolling is a surprise bonus. “A federal judge dealt a devastating blow to Florida Governor Rick Scott on Thursday by ruling that the state’s law requiring signatures on ballots to match signatures on file has been applied in violation of the U.S. Constitution. This order also contains some epic trolling directed at Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.).” Read the whole thing. (The judge did not, at that time, extend the deadlines as Democrats wanted.)

Trump for decades has been reliably wrong and utterly ignorant on trade. “Economist Stephen Moore of the conservative Heritage Foundation says he has tried to talk [President] Trump out of his assertion that trade deficits harm the country, showing him historical data correlating high American trade deficits with low unemployment.” Facts don’t work with Trump.

You can rely on Trump to crumble as pressure increases. “The unwinding accelerates daily. The unhinged tweet storms; the thunderbolts of blame and insult; the firing of Jeff Sessions and the appointment of a hyper-obedient acting Attorney General; the invective hurled at the press (and particularly at African-American reporters); the fact-free rants directed at firefighters trying to put out conflagrations amplified by climate change; the obvious fear of looming investigations and the special counsel’s report. . . . There is no question: the President is losing what last shred of poise he might have possessed.”

His promises of a booming economy were not reliable. “Fiscal stimulus from the GOP tax cuts is likely to start running out. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep bumping up interest rates. And few analysts expect a divided Congress — facing soaring deficits and with its eyes on 2020 — to join hands and pass a big infrastructure package or sweeping middle-class tax cuts to keep the fiscal juice flowing. . . . [These factors] could undercut one of the GOP’s biggest current arguments: You may not love what Trump says or does, but the Trump economy is awesome.” Trump invariably oversells, under-performs.

Prediction of economic and political chaos turned out to be reliable. “Prime Minister Theresa May of Britain faced a deep political crisis on Thursday after two cabinet ministers quit her government, including Dominic Raab, her chief negotiator on withdrawal from the European Union — decisions that threaten to wreck not only her plans for the exit but also her leadership. . . . The pound, an indicator of stability amid the Brexit debate, fell sharply on the news that Mr. Raab had resigned and dropped again when the pensions minister stepped down.” Ruh-roh.