- The Intercept publishes a two-year investigation into the Chicago Police Department. It’s pretty ugly.
- The Elkhart, Ind., police department has 34 police supervisors. Of those, 28 have been disciplined for misconduct, 15 have been suspended, seven have been involved in fatal shootings, and three have been convicted on criminal charges.
- Just a reminder: If you carry a large sum of cash, the government can take it from you based on little to no evidence that you’ve done anything wrong. In the linked case, the “evidence” was the alert of a drug dog. But most U.S. currency includes traces of narcotics.
- Today’s crime lab/forensics scandal is brought to you by the state of New Jersey. This time, more than 20,000 drunken-driving convictions have been called into question.
- A eulogy for Devah Pager, the Harvard sociologist who documented racial bias in the criminal-justice system.
- Lawsuit alleges that indigenous women who had recently given birth in Saskatchewan were coerced into agreeing to sterilization in order to see their newborns. This allegedly happened as late as … in 2017.
- Good riddance to Orange County, Calif.’s Tony Rackauckas, arguably the worst district attorney in the United States.
- Here’s what’s in the First Step Act, the criminal-justice reform bill endorsed by President Trump this week. Here is what supporters had to give up to get an endorsement from some police groups (although many, like the National Sheriffs’ Association, still opposed it).
- Often overlooked in the coverage of wrongful convictions: The pain that convicting the wrong person causes for the families of the victims.
- Philadelphia recently agreed to end its aggressive program of civil asset forfeiture. But the city looks to be compensating by finding other ways to profit from seizing property.
We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.
The story must be told.
Your subscription supports journalism that matters.