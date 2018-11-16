Editorial cartoonist

Everybody is mad at Facebook officials and their fatiguing “Who me? Oh, sorry!” defense of their businesses practices. But is it any wonder that they thought they could get away with just about whatever they wanted?

This is probably a good moment in history to stop and think a bit about power. Both government power and market power. Republicans have been giving a bad name to the former, and super-powerful corporations are coming under ever greater suspicion that your best interests are not down there on their bottom line. And the two realms of power are not unrelated.

There is one unchangeable fact about power. That is that it always goes somewhere. It doesn’t ever go away. Either you have a fair share of it or somebody else has an unfair share. One of the founding rationales for the American democracy is to diffuse power. The founders wrestled with this mightily and came up with an imperfect solution. This is because all solutions to this are imperfect. There are just more perfect unions and less perfect ones. We have been drifting to the less perfect.

Power has been piling up in fewer and fewer hands, and it hasn’t been entirely accidental, either. The 20th-century tradition of avoiding and even breaking up concentrations of economic power came to an end somewhere around 1980. This was the result of a long conservative project, both intellectual and political. Since then, power has been flowing out of the public realm and into the private one, and in the private realm into fewer and fewer hands. New tax laws and court rulings worked together in service of what is simply an ideology, and we found ourselves living in what was looking a lot like an oligopoly. And then came the 2008 financial crash. And then came the aftermath, which looked a lot like the exact same thing we had, only more so. The rich somehow ended up even richer and even more powerful. And then came Trump. And the majority of Americans looked around and almost all their power was gone.

Almost all. The House of Representatives looked to be still within grabbing range, and after some herculean citizen effort, it was grabbed. But it shouldn’t require herculean citizen effort to secure one thin slice of power. The balance of how power has been redistributed upward along with the money is now pretty clearly, and dangerously, out of balance.

The American democracy was built to give the people the bulk of the power. Reclaim it.

