

President Trump squabbles with CNN reporter Jim Acosta during a news conference on Nov. 7 at the White House. (Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Opinion writer

“The President of the United States maintains that he has absolute, unbridled discretion to decide who can report from inside the White House. Under the President’s view of the law, if he does not like the content of an article that a journalist writes about him, he can deny that journalist access to the White House,” the White House Correspondents’ Association wrote in its amicus brief in support of CNN and White House correspondent Jim Acosta this past week.

The WHCA brief continued: “If [President Trump] does not like the viewpoint that a journalist expresses about him, he can deny that journalist access to the White House. If he does not like a question that a journalist asks him, he can deny that journalist access to the White. If he decides that a journalist’s story is ‘fake news,’ he can deny that journalist access to the White House. In fact, according to the President, if he alone considers a journalist a ‘bad’ or a ‘rude’ person, he can deny that journalist access to the White House. And he can do so without providing that journalist with any process whatsoever. The President’s view of the law is wrong.”

The federal court judge’s ruling, in ordering the White House to hand back Acosta’s press pass, struck a blow for the First Amendment and the rule of law. The president doesn’t get to do whatever he pleases for whatever reason he pleases.

The WHCA — along with a gaggle of news organizations, including The Post, which jointly filed its own amicus brief — understood that if Trump gets away with this conduct, their rights to report and the public’s right to receive their reporting will be impaired. From the WHCA brief: “Beyond the impact that a denial of a hard pass has on the individual plaintiffs in this case, the Court cannot ignore the effect that a decision ratifying the President’s sweeping claim of discretion would have on other journalists and news outlets that regularly cover the White House. Simply stated, if the President were to have the absolute discretion to strip a correspondent of a hard pass, the chilling effect would be severe and the First Amendment protections afforded journalists to gather and report news on the activities on the President would be largely eviscerated.”

Commentators and Hollywood entertainers have warned the media against making this all about them. “This,” properly understood however, is the ongoing assault on our democracy, its norms and its institutions, including a free press. If not the media organization and reporter suffering harm, who would stand up for the First Amendment? If not in the courts, how are those rights to be vindicated?

Candidly, I think Acosta is often over-the-top and gratuitously aggressive. Many Americans don’t like him one bit. Trump calls him “rude.” But that is precisely why we have a First Amendment — to protect unpopular, impertinent, rude and disruptive speech and similarly unpopular, impertinent, rude and disruptive speakers.

Bruce D. Brown and Joshua A. Geltzer explained: “Protecting and encouraging a wide range of views, including vigorously questioning and even criticizing the government, is at the core of the First Amendment’s protections. . . . If those reporters were now to pull their punches — and, thankfully, we trust that few intend to do so — it will harm us all. After all, White House correspondents ask questions on behalf of the entire country, as most of us don’t know the right questions to ask, let alone have the opportunity to put those questions to our most senior officials.”

Brown and Geltzer continued, “In vigorously questioning the President, Acosta engaged in precisely the kind of constitutionally protected newsgathering activity — including constitutionally protected speech in the form of tough questions — that the First Amendment safeguards and upon which our democracy depends.”

For defending the First Amendment and pursuing their rights and all of ours through the courts (another bulwark against authoritarianism), we can say to all involved in litigating this issue, well done.