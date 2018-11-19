

President Trump surveys damage from the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday with California Gov. Jerry Brown (D), right, and other officials, including Paradise Mayor Jody Jones, second from right. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

It’s hard to believe President Trump didn’t know. “I did not know [Matthew Whitaker] took views on the Mueller investigation as such. . . . So if he said there is collusion, I’m supposed to be taking somebody that says there is? Because then I wouldn’t take him for two reasons, but the No 1 reason is the fact that he would have been wrong.” So he did know his views?

Until the 2018 midterms we didn’t know Arizona really was a swing state. “If Ohio and Colorado are coming off the board of battleground states, are there any states that look like they may be sliding in to take their place? The numbers suggest Georgia and Arizona might be coming onto the board.”

He didn’t know, but everyone else figured it out? “President Donald Trump said in an interview released Sunday that he didn’t know whether Saudi Arabia’s crown prince lied about his involvement in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, despite evidence that he played a role. . . . ‘Who could really know? But I can say this, he’s got many people now that say he had no knowledge.'” His contempt for facts should gall conservatives, but it doesn’t.

In case Fox News nighttime viewers didn’t know, real journalists defend the free press. “Wallace Grills Trump on ‘Enemy of the People’ Press Attacks, Rejects Excluding Fox: ‘We’re in Solidarity, Sir.’”

Californians didn’t know for certain until now that the president would help. California Gov Jerry Brown: “The president not only has signed a presidential declaration giving California substantial funding, but he said and pledged very specifically to continue to help us, that he’s got our back. And I thought that was a very positive thing.” With any other president this would never have been in doubt.

With a GOP House, we didn’t know if the special counsel’s report would ever be public. Now, Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) says: “I would do anything and everything in my power to have that- the findings presented to not only to the Congress, but to the people of the United States. I think it’s very important.”

Republicans didn’t know the degree to which they alienated all women. “Democrats did not win simply because white women with college degrees rebelled against Mr. Trump’s misogyny, sexism and disrespect for women. Nearly every category of women rebelled.”