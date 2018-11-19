

George T. Conway III, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, at the White House in April 2017. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Opinion writer

Up: The CIA

Down: Saudi apologists

Up: George T. Conway III

Down: Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker

Up: A blue wave

Down: The caravan

Up: Federal court judges

Down: Politicians’ undermining faith in elections

Up: Gun-control groups

Down: The National Rifle Association

Up: Number of women in Congress

Down: Number of Republican women in Congress

Up: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

Down: Pelosi’s male critics

Up: Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)

Down: Republican representatives from Orange County, Calif.

Up: April Ryan, Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor

Down: “Decorum,” according to the White House

Up: Counting all the votes

Down: Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah)