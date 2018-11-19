Up: The CIA
Down: Saudi apologists
Up: George T. Conway III
Down: Acting attorney general Matthew G. Whitaker
Up: A blue wave
Down: The caravan
Up: Federal court judges
Down: Politicians’ undermining faith in elections
Down: The National Rifle Association
Up: Number of women in Congress
Down: Number of Republican women in Congress
Up: Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
Down: Pelosi’s male critics
Up: Sen.-elect Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.)
Down: Republican representatives from Orange County, Calif.
Up: April Ryan, Abby Phillip, Yamiche Alcindor
Down: “Decorum,” according to the White House
Up: Counting all the votes
Down: Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah)