

President Trump answers a question from a member of the media as he leaves the White House on Nov. 17. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Opinion writer

Thanks to a lawsuit releasing the Watergate “roadmap” we learn about grounds for impeachment. “These documents detail the direct contacts between the president and the top Justice Department officials responsible for an investigation of his White House—and ultimately of him—and why such contacts were so pernicious and dangerous for all involved.” Sound familiar?

Thanks to President Trump’s hysteria, Republican cult-followers are wound up, but few others are. “Overall, 29% of Americans see the migrant caravan traveling toward our border with Mexico as a major threat to the U.S., 24% see it as a minor threat, and 39% see it as no real threat to the country. A majority of Republicans (54%) see the caravan as a major threat, but they are joined by only 28% of independents and 11% of Democrats.”

Thanks to this White House there’s plenty of work for First Amendment litigators. “The White House is dropping its effort to strip CNN reporter Jim Acosta of his press credentials. The reversal comes after the White House notified Acosta last Friday it would make a ‘preliminary decision’ to move forward with its effort to revoke his press pass after a judge’s order restoring it expired.” That would be a full-scale surrender.

Thanks, Meghan, for speaking up. “Meghan McCain: If Obama Had Shown ‘Disrespect’ For Military Trump Does, ‘My Head Would Have Exploded.'”

Thanks for nothing, Mr. President. “America’s farmers have been shut out of foreign markets, hit with retaliatory tariffs and lost lucrative contracts in the face of President Trump’s trade war. But a $12 billion bailout program Mr. Trump created to ‘make it up’ to farmers has done little to cushion the blow, with red tape and long waiting periods resulting in few payouts so far.”

Thanks to Trump, our allies have had it with us. “It’s not just that allies don’t believe the reassuring voices in the administration; they are tired of tuning into the malicious circus of American politics and policies. They’re exhausted with our solipsism and drama, disappointed with our indifference to anyone else’s problems and politics. They are resigning themselves to a world without American inspiration or partnership, to a post-American international order. . . . The decibel level of mean-spiritedness coming from the highest levels of American government is deafening our friends to our better selves. Allies believe they are witnessing something they never expected to behold, and which endangers both their security and our own: the United States putting an end to the American order.” Read the whole thing.

Thanks are due to Midwest voters. “Trump tried hard to make the 2018 elections about him, telling voters repeatedly to act as if he were on the ballot. More striking, though, is the extent to which Trump trade policies—decrying existing free-trade agreements, renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement, imposing steel tariffs on trading partners and launching a virtual trade war with China—didn’t translate into electoral success in the states that seemed most likely to be grateful for steps designed to protect traditional industrial areas of the country.”