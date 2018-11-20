Editorial cartoonist

Like the kid who said the emperor has no clothes, sometimes you need a newcomer to say, or at least re-say, the obvious. Voting in a democracy should be easy. Period.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made an eminently sensible proposal to swap one holiday that has outworn its premise and replace it with a holiday that would not only honor, but also serve, American democracy. An Election Day holiday.

Since there are really no plausible arguments against this proposal, it will not be discussed, or will be sniped at, or otherwise obfuscated, shunted or ignored until it goes away. Why? Because we are a broken people. We have always been flawed, sure, but now it seems as though broken is a better word. There is no consensus on anything anymore, including common sense. We simply do not have a default position of acting in our nation’s fundamental interest. If we are a democracy, as yellowed newspaper clippings seem to indicate that we at least used to be, how is it that we don’t all insist that democracy work as a simple matter of course? Please note that this proposal was barely reported at all, and in the linked story only when framed with a profoundly stupid gotcha accusation about vacation time.

But back to the actual issue of actual voting. How is it that Florida, for example, still has an election system that works (doesn’t) the way it does(n’t)? How is it that we have crazed, heated arguments about voter fraud in the absence of virtually any evidence of it? How could legislators walk out of a room and show us a district map that looks like a cornfield maze with no justification for it other than it’s good for their party? And not be laughed right back into the room?

We politicize everything now, but could we at least stop politicizing the mechanisms of our own democracy? This is the same as a stomach starting to digest itself. It doesn’t work out well for the body.

So, yes, let’s have an Election Day holiday and make voting simple, easy and fair. Okay? Let’s start unbreaking ourselves. It might be the obvious first step to fixing a lot of other problems, too.

