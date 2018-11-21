Editorial cartoonist

Yes, there is something that we can be very thankful for this year. For you, the American voters. Finally, finally somebody stepped up and said “enough.” And you have probably saved democracy, for now at least.

Who DIDN’T save American democracy? Everyone else who was supposed to. The Republican Party, the media, the donor class, government institutions, the elites. Everyone other than the voters decided to get into the business of playing the angles, or hedging their bets, or lying down in abject capitulation, or even going so far as acting as President Trump’s shock troops and amplifying rather than checking his deceit-ridden power grab. There was only one line of defense left. It held.

Like firefighters digging in in the face of a zero-percent-contained wildfire, voters went to the polls in decisive numbers and built a firewall. It has taken some time to digest the meaning and magnitude of the verdict, but the bottom line is clear. Trump’s path to intimidating everyone into collusion has been blocked. If not completely or permanently, he has been yanked up short and put on the defensive. This is more important than it might seem. The Trump game plan depends on a perception of invincibility and inevitability. Voters just took that away from him. It might be a fatal wound.

The fight isn’t over, the damage will continue, and the repair work is yet to begin. But 2020 no longer looks so far away, and the spell might finally have been broken. The scent of sanity is faint, but once again in the air.

So this Thanksgiving, thank you, American voters. You might have just saved the country.

