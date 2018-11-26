Editorial cartoonist

So, Paradise, Calif., has essentially burned to the ground, and what a more apt name and metaphor for what we are doing to the one garden planet we have or will ever have. For Earth, the planet we were designed to live on, we have been busy setting the fires of climate change. And then fanning it. Instead of fighting the fire, we have been arguing about whether it is a fire, which direction it is heading, who started it, whether burning down our paradise might be a good thing or whether somebody should have done more raking.

The U.S. government has just issued a major report confirming what everyone was already witnessing. Disasters. Here, on the way, getting worse, with worse and worse still to come. The Trump administration selected the long Thanksgiving weekend to release the report, apparently hoping that nobody would notice it, on the logic that if nobody sees the report, then nothing bad can happen. President Trump once again channels a toddler, this time by closing his eyes and asking if anybody can see his policy.

But it’s not just his policy, it’s our policy. We, after all, are the residents of the paradise that is in the path of this new planet-wide conflagration. We will pay the price, and not just the financial cost of $500 billion a year in the United States alone. Does anybody think the cost to Paradise, Calif., is just the structures lost? The magnitude of the planet-wide disaster will upend everything as random, wicked catastrophes rip out the webbing that holds our societies together.

And the public response to this new (not-so-new) information? Did you notice the nation shifting into action mode? A new sense of urgency as we put aside our differences and act together to solve a known and approaching disaster? No. The Trump administration, which on this issue alone will earn its historical reputation as the most cataclysmically irresponsible ever, continues to deploy its fire hoses to spew nonsense instead of science and fossil fuels instead of solutions.

While the Democrats are planning their hearings, they’d better include climate as topic No. 1, and continue them until everybody starts listening and demanding action.