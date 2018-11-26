

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi speaks during a news conference in Manama, Bahrain, in 2014. (Hasan Jamali/AP)

Opinion writer

Making President Trump the star leads to predictable results. The “Trump-centric strategy backfired spectacularly in the race for control of the House, as suburban voters revolted against the president, delivering a rebuke to his party’s candidates in district after district. Democrats have gained 39 seats in the House with the possibility of hitting 40 depending on the outcome of the still uncalled election in California’s 21st District.”

Climate change denial is making us poorer. “The impact of global climate change is being felt across the country and, unchecked, could cause U.S. economic losses totaling hundreds of billions of dollars a year by the end of the century, says a new U.S. government report released Friday.”

Making some progress is better than making none. “While Democrats have regained control of the House, the Senate continues to be run by Republicans, who have shown themselves to be split over immigration. And there are divisions within the Democratic Party, with progressives demanding a comprehensive immigration package while moderate members might be more selective. The way forward, then, may not look like a big immigration package, but like a smaller one that addresses programs, such as [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] and [Temporary Protected Status], that are most at risk and have broad support.”

She is making progress one member at a time. “Incoming Dem Sharice Davids announces support for Pelosi.”

Could it be that Trump is making stuff up again? “U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border would stay in Mexico until their asylum claims were individually approved in U.S. courts, but Mexico’s incoming government denied they had struck any deal.”

Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) is making it clear who is telling the truth. “The top Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee on Friday accused President Donald Trump of lying about the CIA’s report that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally ordered the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. . . . When asked if the President was lying about the CIA’s conclusion, Rhode Island Democratic Sen. Jack Reed said, ‘Yes. The CIA concluded that the crown prince of Saudi Arabia was directly involved in the assassination of Khashoggi.'”

Republicans aren’t even making excuses for him on this one. Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.): “If you want to make a hardcore, realist case that there are places and times when ours and Saudis’ interests temporarily align, and sometimes you have to work with bad guys in the world, there’s a coherent, realist case to be made there. Making a realist case is a different thing than being so weak that we fail to tell the truth.”