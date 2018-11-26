UP: Credibility of the CIA on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi
DOWN: Credibility of President Trump on the murder of Khashoggi
UP: House Democrats’ willingness to investigate Trump’s Saudi ties
DOWN: Trump’s willingness to stand up for anyone or anything other than himself
UP: The U.S. military
DOWN: Trump as commander in chief
UP: Evidence of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s (R-Miss.) racist and Confederate sympathies
DOWN: The reputation of Mississippi
UP: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
DOWN: Opponents of Pelosi’s speakership
UP: Stock volatility
DOWN: Tech stocks
UP: The number of Facebook scandals
DOWN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
UP: The urgency of our climate change problem
DOWN: Releasing a critical climate change report on the Friday after Thanksgiving
UP: New York Justice Saliann Scarpulla’s decision allowing a lawsuit against Trump and his family’s (allegedly) charitable foundation to proceed
DOWN: Trump’s claims of executive immunity
UP: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.
DOWN: The rule of law under Trump
