UP: Credibility of the CIA on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

DOWN: Credibility of President Trump on the murder of Khashoggi

UP: House Democrats’ willingness to investigate Trump’s Saudi ties

DOWN: Trump’s willingness to stand up for anyone or anything other than himself

UP: The U.S. military

DOWN: Trump as commander in chief

UP: Evidence of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith’s (R-Miss.) racist and Confederate sympathies

DOWN: The reputation of Mississippi

UP: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

DOWN: Opponents of Pelosi’s speakership

UP: Stock volatility

DOWN: Tech stocks

UP: The number of Facebook scandals

DOWN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

UP: The urgency of our climate change problem

DOWN: Releasing a critical climate change report on the Friday after Thanksgiving

UP: New York Justice Saliann Scarpulla’s decision allowing a lawsuit against Trump and his family’s (allegedly) charitable foundation to proceed

DOWN: Trump’s claims of executive immunity

UP: Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr.

DOWN: The rule of law under Trump

