

The General Motors logo at the company’s world headquarters in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Manufacturing employees get ready for the real Trump economy. “The company also said it will cut 15 percent of its salaried workforce, laying off 25 percent of its executives to ‘streamline decision-making.’ GM also said it will close two plants outside North America by the end of 2019, but those locations have yet to be announced. . . . Ohio Sens. Rob Portman (R) and Sherrod Brown (D), however, both slammed GM’s decision to shut down the Lordstown plant, shaming the company for poor treatment of its workers.”

It sure sounds like Portman wasn’t ready for this. “I am deeply frustrated with General Motors’ decision to shut down its Lordstown plant and disappointed with how the hardworking employees there have been treated throughout this process. During frank conversations with GM CEO Mary Barra after the announcement that GM cut a shift at the plant due to the weakening market for the Chevy Cruze, I urged her to look to the Lordstown plant for production of other vehicles and to make a public commitment to the plant and its workforce.” Talking after the decision is made is of limited use.

President Trump didn’t sound ready either. “President Trump said Monday that he urged General Motors CEO and chairman Mary Barra to continue producing cars in Ohio after the company announced it planned to idle its sole assembly plant in the state. Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday that he told Barra that GM ‘better get back in’ Ohio ‘soon’ and assign a new product to the Lordstown, Ohio plant that could soon be shuttered by the company.” That pathetic retort will accomplish nothing.

Are Fox News viewers ready to accept hard truths from Shepard Smith? “The climate science is accepted science. Governments across the nation are spending billions preparing for what’s to come. The U.S. military too, billions of dollars. This is not a political issue, it’s science. But some have made it political — especially Republicans. As a result, a lot of folks have missed this report. It was dropped, as I said, ahead of schedule on Black Friday, when a lot of Americans are busy shopping, eating Thanksgiving leftovers and spending time with the family. But it’s extremely important.”

Get ready for gridlock in the lame duck session. “Lawmakers from both parties have said that they want to avoid a shutdown, and that passing the appropriations bills — which would fund a number of federal agencies, including the Homeland Security, Agriculture and Commerce Departments — is a priority for their final weeks. But any resolution needs at least some bipartisan support to clear the Senate’s 60-vote threshold, leaving a resolution unclear. Aides involved with the negotiations said a possible path forward might become apparent only in the coming days.”

America might not be ready for another billionaire for president, even one who knows what he’s doing. “Being the anti-Trump in nearly every way, shape and form could prove extremely useful politically for [Michael] Bloomberg should he decide to run in 2020. And there is little doubt that whoever the Democrats nominate to face Trump, the plan will be to draw as sharp a contrast with him as possible, hoping that by then a vast majority of Americans, as well as the Electoral College map, will have had quite enough of Trump and his presidency.”

Roger Stone better get ready. The special counsel is squeezing his associates: “A far-right conspiracy theorist who landed in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s crosshairs over his friendship with longtime Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone now says Mueller has offered him a plea deal on one count of perjury related to his conversations with Stone in 2016—but he is not going to take the deal, he told me in an interview on Monday. ‘I will not sign a statement that says I willfully and knowingly lied, because I did not,’ Jerome Corsi said.”