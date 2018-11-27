Editorial cartoonist

Usually, nothing but dismay greets the beginning of a campaign season. Yet another election normally brings all the joyousness of the post-Thanksgiving hangover when all the colorful fall leaves join the obsolete campaign signs in piles on the cold, sodden ground.

But not this year. This year we have the invigorating feeling of a job well-undertaken and the completion date in view. November 2020 does not look so very far off when 2019 is already near at hand, and the prospect of being done with President Trump forever is motivation aplenty. How to choose among the many Democratic candidates? At this point, the answer is easy: ANY of them. There is plenty of time to refine that thought in the year to come.

We have seen heartening evidence that the mass of the American people can get up when needed and start to right a historic error. Trump never should have become president. The voters chose otherwise, and he has done everything possible to prove that the voters knew better than the electoral college. He is a nonstop agent of damage. One is not normally allowed to yell “fire!” in a crowded theater, but Trump is a fire in a crowded theater.

The voters in 2018 chose some badly needed representatives to go to Washington to check the unbalanced. And those elected have their work cut out for them: to methodically corral Trump’s worst behaviors, discover and release information about him and his creepy crew that Americans have every right to know, and begin to set the agenda that America needs and votes for, of health-care coverage, climate action, economic fairness and a lot more. The new debate needs to be framed along rational lines instead of the whirling fever dream of lies, distortions and diversions that we have been suffering with for the past two years.

And meanwhile, voters have their own work to do. Stay involved, or get involved in seeing to it that the final Trump repudiation is coming and is decisive. Trump and Trumpism need to be voted out, out and, for good measure, out. Americans had a job to do in 2018, and they did it.

They now have about 23 months to finish the job.