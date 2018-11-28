

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III leaves a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Robert S. Mueller III toils in secret, but what he knows may not remain a mystery. “The Mueller filing on [Paul] Manafort’s alleged lies won’t be an indictment, per se, and there is a very real chance it could remain under seal to protect the ongoing investigation. But if it is made public, it would give Mueller a chance to say whatever he feels like disclosing, and notably without [acting attorney general Matthew] Whitaker’s approval — which would be required for a new indictment or for releasing a final report, if Whitaker has indeed taken oversight of the probe and supersedes Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.”

It’s no mystery why: Gun absolutism is becoming politically untenable. “The nation’s leading gun-rights organization saw its income drop by $55 million last year, after a record-breaking 2016 in which the group and its political affiliates spent unprecedented sums to elect President Donald Trump. The National Rifle Association of America reported $98 million in contributions in 2017, down from nearly $125 million in 2016, according to new tax records obtained by The Daily Beast. Nearly one-fifth of its contributions last year came from a single anonymous donor, who chipped in nearly $19 million to the group.”

There’s no mystery why oil prices cratered. “Investors and oil traders had a sudden rethink about how much oil would be pumped onto world markets in coming months. The main factors: booming U.S. output, more Iranian oil supply being available than had been expected because of U.S. sanctions waivers, plus major producers Russia and Saudi Arabia ramping up production since the summer.”

Former FBI director James B. Comey comments on Whitaker’s mysterious tenure. “One of Comey’s main concerns is whether Whitaker has asked career DOJ ethics officials to examine his conflicts of interest around issues like the Mueller investigation. But the former FBI director added that he doesn’t think Whitaker is strong enough to derail Mueller’s team. ‘He may not be the sharpest knife in our drawer, but he can see his future and knows that if he acted in an extralegal way, he would go down in history for the wrong reasons,’ Comey said. ‘I’m sure he doesn’t want that.'” Actually, I’m not sure at all.

One of the biggest mysteries in the Mueller probe may be solved. “A blocked number in Donald Trump Jr.’s phone records may be among the first targets for Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee in January as they investigate possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. . . . Democrats will revisit witnesses Republicans wouldn’t call, records they wouldn’t obtain and witnesses that showed up but refused to answer questions without any legal basis for doing so, [California Rep. Adam B.] Schiff said.” This should be fascinating.

It’s a bit of a mystery how her critics planned to oust her with no alternative candidate. “Nancy Pelosi is poised to win the nomination of her caucus for Speaker of the House, but Wednesday’s leadership elections are a precursor to the real drama coming on the first day of the new Congress.”

For now, the indictment remains a mystery. “A federal judge in Virginia appeared reluctant Tuesday to grant a request to unseal a criminal complaint against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, emphasizing the ‘compelling interest’ the government has in keeping such matters under wraps until he is arrested, should that happen.”