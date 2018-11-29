

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) wins the support of her caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Nov. 28. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Opinion writer

You don’t mess with Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) unless you have the votes. “House Democrats voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to nominate Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the Speakership in a 203-32 vote. The outcome was no surprise despite an entrenched rebellion from insurgent lawmakers who want changes to Democratic leadership. Pelosi was running uncontested and enjoys widespread support within the liberal-heavy caucus she’s led since 2003.”

The Senate is a mess — weak, supine and clueless. “Senate Republicans blocked a bipartisan push to vote on legislation protecting special counsel Robert Mueller on Wednesday. After Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.), Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) sought to bring the bill to the floor, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) objected to the request and argued the bill was unconstitutional. … Calls to codify protections for Mueller and his investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign have taken on more urgency this month after the president fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions and replaced him on an acting basis with Matt Whitaker, who has criticized the Mueller investigation in the past.” Shame on them.

Because the Senate won’t stand up to him, we have a mess at the Justice Department — an unfit and unconfirmed attorney general. “President Donald Trump feels no urgency to nominate a new attorney general and is content with Matthew Whitaker in place as acting head of the Justice Department, said people familiar with his deliberations. He isn’t concerned by demands to move quickly to nominate a successor to fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions from key Republican senators including Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Lindsey Graham, who is set to take over the panel in January, the people said.” I suppose we can do away with the notion that the GOP cares about the Constitution.

If the housing market goes to seed, we’ll have an economic mess on our hands. “Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled to a more than 2½-year low in October amid sharp declines in all four regions, further evidence that higher mortgage rates were hurting the housing market. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new home sales dropped 8.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 544,000 units last month. That was the lowest level since March 2016. The percent drop was the biggest since December 2017.”

The Russia probe gets quite messy for Trump — at least, that’s how he’s acting: “Donald Trump’s behavior isn’t doing much to bolster White House assurances that he’s got nothing to worry about from Robert Mueller’s probe, after a series of potentially ominous turns in the Russia investigation. The President’s recent barrage of tweets and comments and testimony from sources close to him — coinciding with thickening intrigue around the special counsel — hint instead at deep concern on Trump’s part.”

House Democrats can begin to clean up the mess Republicans have made. “While this presidency is far from over, the incoming Congress offers an opportunity to compare that past with this present, to examine what Congress did after Nixon departed, and to prescribe steps that the next president and future Congresses must take to insulate the nation from similar misconduct.” Read the whole thing.

Having started a messy trade war, he needs an escape hatch. “President Trump is projecting a steely facade as he prepares for a critical meeting on trade this weekend with President Xi Jinping of China. But behind his tough talk and threats of higher tariffs is a creeping anxiety about the costs of a prolonged trade war on the financial markets and the broader economy.” Weak!