For those who prefer their news cheerful and not alarmist, the good news is that not all of our home planet is on fire at any one time. Just parts here and there, now and then.

Only a hundred fires in Australia yesterday, and by tomorrow the government will likely no longer be rating the danger level as “catastrophic.” So good news there!

Okay, we lost Paradise, Calif., (a.k.a. Pleasure, “What a name!”), but many parts of California have not yet been lost. And sure, we may be making some parts of Earth uninhabitable, but not all the parts.

It’s true that if the U.S. government doesn’t get serious about climate action this year, the danger level for the entire planet will eventually be catastrophic, but do you see the good news there? Eventually! Not right here at this time. Congress can occupy itself with other things for now, because the climate consequences won’t all be felt everywhere right now.

So if you like news that doesn’t make you uncomfortable enough to demand any more action than President Trump is demanding, the forecast is sunny, and so very much warmer!

