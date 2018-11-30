

Russian President Vladimir Putin hands President Trump a World Cup football during a joint news conference in July in Helsinki, Finland. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

The questions about President Trump’s ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin multiply. “Does Putin have some kind of leverage over Trump? While there is likely much more to learn, Thursday’s news shows that while running to be president of the United States, Trump was seeking a private business opportunity, from which he’d personally gain, that required the approval of Putin.”

You have to question whether he’d have been elected if he told the truth about Russia — or Stormy Daniels. “Obviously this is a very significant plea and statement. It means that when the president was representing during the campaign that he had no business interests in Russia that that wasn’t true.”

There’s hardly a question. “Barely two years later, the idea of WikiLeaks serving as a medium for Russia to boost the Trump campaign seems more and more plausible—even likely. . . . Russia used WikiLeaks as a conduit—witting or unwitting—and WikiLeaks, in turn, appears to have been in touch with Trump allies. The key remaining questions are what WikiLeaks knew and what Trump himself knew.”

No question. “Michael Cohen could be the single most terrifying person for Donald Trump, the single most destructive person for Donald Trump going forward. Destructive for his campaign, destructive for his political career, destructive for the rest of time that he could be spending in office. . . . Why would Donald Trump want to work with Russia? Potentially to get a Trump Tower deal out of it.”

When do Republicans question their loyalty to Trump? “A dizzying flurry of headlines, leaks and legal action over the past several days have shined new light on contacts between Trump associates and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who in 2016 released Hillary Clinton campaign emails that U.S. officials say were stolen by Russian operatives. Democrats say they strengthen the case — widely dismissed by Republicans — that the Trump campaign was aware of or even helped to coordinate the email dumps.” They’ve bought into a shaky story spun by a pathological liar.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) questions why Trump can’t confront Putin. “It is ironic that this president cannot find his spine to confront Vladimir Putin but can challenge the closest allies the United States has across the globe.”

More questions about Deutsche Bank. “German authorities raided Deutsche Bank offices Thursday as part of an investigation into whether the firm helped clients launder money through tax havens. One of the employees suspected of involvement works in the division responsible for fighting financial crime, according to people familiar with the matter. Around 170 police officers and other officials seized documents during searches through six different properties Thursday, including one employee’s home, according to authorities.”