

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (Calif.), the ranking Democrat on House Intelligence Committee, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill. (MICHAEL REYNOLDS/EPA-EFE/REX)

Opinion writer

Instead of the current chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), spouting off about his latest conspiracy theory, attacking the FBI and misrepresenting evidence, this week we heard the incoming chairman, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), respond calmly and rationally to the latest developments in the Russia probe:

Schiff provided assurance that he will review testimony before the committee to determine who other than Michael Cohen may have lied to the Congress. He explained the importance of Cohen’s revelation, namely, that President Trump misrepresented his dealings with Russia. Schiff laid out the problem from a national security perspective: The president of the United States may be compromised because of his interaction with Russians. Instead of hurling accusations at special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Schiff promised to “deconflict” with his investigation so as not to interfere. Wow.

“We are going to have to prioritize, as indeed all the committees are,” Schiff said. “What are the most important issues?” Restraint. Discretion.

On one level, this is nothing extraordinary. This is how a chairman of the intelligence committee should sound and behave. However, after a year of ludicrous partisanship and dishonesty from Nunes, the change in deportment and priorities is stark. And very reassuring.

For taking his job seriously and showing how elected officials should conduct themselves, we can say, well done, Mr. Schiff.