

The USS George H.W. Bush on Saturday in Norfolk. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary P. Wickline/U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Who said it?

1. “He was a patriot. He demonstrated that in war. He demonstrated that in peace. He was the most qualified person, with respect to foreign policy, ever to serve as president of the United States of America.”

2. “He was such a beautiful human being. He kept his sense of humor and spirit until the very end.”

3. “He was probably one of the kindest people that I ever knew.”

4. “I can only talk about the George Bush I knew. … The implosion of the Soviet Union was the most epochal event of the 20th century. And the reunification of Germany was also a spectacular event, both of which had to be handled with the utmost skill, delicacy, firmness and knowledge. And George Bush did both of them — provided brilliant leadership on both, without a shot being fired and very peacefully.”

5. “I’m always asked which job I liked best out of the ones I had and I always cite that period as Secretary of Defense with George Bush.”

Answers are: 1. Here, 2. here, 3. here, 4. here and 5. here.