President Trump engenders contempt internationally. “Pragmatist vs. pugilist: Bush death highlights Trump’s isolation on world stage.”

President George H.W. Bush engendered devotion from those who knew him best. Former secretary of state James A. Baker III: “Yes, he’s a one-term president, but — thanks to you guys involuntarily retiring us from public service. But he is going to be and was a very consequential one-term president. And I would argue far and away the best one-term president we’ve ever had. And such a good one that he was, in my view, one of the very best presidents of all time. And he really got a lot done.”

And he engendered affection from his neighbors. “Mr. Bush and his wife Barbara were fixtures of public life in Houston, the nation’s fourth-largest city, often appearing at restaurants or behind home plate at Astros baseball games well into their golden years. Texas has grown redder, and the city bluer since Mr. Bush left office more than two decades ago. But his death Friday at age 94 evoked strong emotions across the political spectrum in the Bayou City, where he was widely respected, even by some of those who disagreed with his positions, as a paragon of humility and class.”

Bush engenders reverence from those who celebrate democratic norms. David Gergen says, “He did not abuse power. He used power with restraint. He understood that’s one of the traditions of our American presidency.”

Trump’s bragging about seeking a deal with Russia engenders contempt from Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.): “Well whether it was legal or not remains to be seen. It certainly wasn’t very cool. More than that, it was very compromising of our country. In order for this Trump Tower deal to go through, sanctions had to be lifted on a Russian state bank. At the same time, Donald Trump is out there pushing to lift sanctions on Russia and this bank. There’s no way to describe that as cool or ethical or in the national interest.”

Imagine engendering such affection from a former rival. “The most notable partnership in the life of former President George H. W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94, was, of course, the one he shared with Barbara Bush, his wife of 73 years who died in April; they were married longer than any other U.S. president and his spouse. But in the last decade and a half of his life, Bush entered into another companionship that would both enrich his personal life and intrigue the public: a close friendship with [Bill] Clinton.”

He doesn’t engender support from honest people, certainly. “Mr. Trump looks for people who share his disregard for the truth and are willing to parrot him . . . Campaign aides often echoed Mr. Trump’s pronouncements knowing they were false. People joined the top levels of his administration with the realization that they would be expected to embrace what Mr. Trump said, no matter how far from the truth or how much their reputations suffered.”