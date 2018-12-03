

President George H.W. Bush, and his wife, Barbara Bush, in Kennebunkport, Maine, in June 2012. (Charles Krupa/AP)

Opinion writer

UP: Michael Cohen

DOWN: Paul Manafort

UP: Locking President Trump into written answers

DOWN: Trying to outfox special counsel Robert S. Mueller III

UP: A kinder, gentler nation

DOWN: America without George H.W. Bush

UP: Speaker-to-be Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)

DOWN: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)

UP: The accuracy (so far) of the dossier

DOWN: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)

UP: Evidence of Republican voter fraud in North Carolina

DOWN: Evidence of voter fraud by impersonation — anywhere

UP: Truce in the trade war with China

DOWN: GM shutting plants

UP: Evidence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s responsibility for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi

DOWN: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s credibility

UP: Indictments and pleas in Mueller probe

DOWN: “Hiring the best people”

UP: Jalen Hurts

DOWN: Calling a fake punt on 4th and 11