UP: Michael Cohen
DOWN: Paul Manafort
UP: Locking President Trump into written answers
DOWN: Trying to outfox special counsel Robert S. Mueller III
UP: A kinder, gentler nation
DOWN: America without George H.W. Bush
UP: Speaker-to-be Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)
DOWN: Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.)
UP: The accuracy (so far) of the dossier
DOWN: Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)
UP: Evidence of Republican voter fraud in North Carolina
DOWN: Evidence of voter fraud by impersonation — anywhere
UP: Truce in the trade war with China
DOWN: GM shutting plants
UP: Evidence of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s responsibility for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi
DOWN: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s credibility
UP: Indictments and pleas in Mueller probe
DOWN: “Hiring the best people”
UP: Jalen Hurts
DOWN: Calling a fake punt on 4th and 11