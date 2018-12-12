

President Trump speaks to Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) at an Oval Office meeting Tuesday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Opinion writer

In days of old when I worked at the White House, Tuesday’s meeting between the president and the House and Senate Democratic leaders would have gone differently. The president would have opened the meeting and said something mostly benign such as: “Thank you for coming. This meeting was a good opportunity to talk about the vital issue concerning our government’s funding priorities. We have our differences, but we can be optimistic moving forward about doing our best to seek common ground and find solutions that satisfy our obligation to the American people.” Then, the Senate minority leader would have said something along the lines of: “Thank you, Mr. President. We still have our differences, but if we are consciously aware of what the public sent us to Washington to do, then we should be able to find solutions and deliver the services that the American people need.” The House Democratic leader would have said something equally banal. The media would have tried to ask a few questions, and the president and the Democratic leaders would engage in some smiling and nodding while the media was shuffled out of the door. The meeting would have been predictable.

Afterward, the White House press secretary would have released a statement saying the president and Democratic leadership still have their differences, and the Democratic leaders would have spoken with reporters upon exiting on the north lawn and said they were concerned about where they stood but were vested in continuing discussions about blah, blah, blah.

Instead of that meeting, we got a glimpse of raw reality between President Trump, Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Generally, I would always think that having our leaders argue in public is not helpful. On the other hand, everyone is tired of politics as usual. If the meeting had unfolded like it did in yesteryear, voters would have rolled their eyes, fumed about the status quo, slumped their shoulders and shaken their heads.

So, was Tuesday’s show good or bad? Given the reality of where we are, Trump probably benefited from the exchange. At least now the president is — unusually — in an honest place. He has said he will shut down the government and take responsibility if he does not get what he considers to be adequate border security in the form of funding for a wall. Good for him. It is not like Republicans have ever escaped blame for a government shutdown. Usually, Republicans are portrayed as penny-pinching misers who want to reduce payments to widows and orphans. At least for the moment, it is about border security. The president could not have made that any more plain. Republicans can claim the division in Washington is over border security and a wall, not the same old arguments over spending more vs. spending a lot more. Maybe this time there will be a clear purpose behind the nonfeasance that will take place in Washington if something does not change.

In politics, you can always measure the success of something by whether you would do it again if given the opportunity. In Trump’s case, I think he would absolutely choose to repeat what happened Tuesday. He is good at winnowing an issue to its most provocative essence. And as I always say, a bumper sticker beats an essay. As it relates to the budget standoff, Trump has the bumper sticker that says border security. If the Democratic leaders had to do it again, I have no doubt Schumer and Pelosi would have handled the meeting differently. They would want a different outcome. All in all, the border security reality show is a net positive for Trump.