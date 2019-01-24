

Thirty-four days into the government shutdown, it is “advantage Pelosi.” The shutdown is worse for President Trump than it is for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). It has cost Trump and the Republicans a lot of opportunities and has become a dead weight on this administration.

First, the scrapping or delay of the State of the Union is a lost opportunity for a president who could use one. The State of the Union is usually a flattering focal point for any president, and Trump could benefit from some unfiltered, non-Twitter contact with American voters. Listening to Trump from start to finish when he is reading prepared remarks usually makes him seem less crazy than when he communicates via tweet or when the airwaves are filled with the commentary class obsessing over his latest malfunction.

Second, the shutdown is colossally off-message for an incumbent president. A president should want to be all about peace and prosperity. The shutdown is neither. Because of the shutdown, President Trump can’t make much news or even do any cheerleading for the economy, and he even missed the opportunity to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Davos is a forum that suits the president. It is a bunch of business leaders who enjoy each other’s company, and Trump’s presence would add energy and excitement to the otherwise staid forum. He would be the center of attention and be seen in a mostly positive light.

Third, the shutdown has also stymied Trump’s successful and underreported deregulation agenda that has been vital to restoring the United States’ macroeconomic growth. The government shutdown leaves the bureaucracies without the personnel required to implement policy. The administration is limited in its ability to rollback and undo the worst parts of the Obama-era economy. These much-needed underreported reforms have been put on hold. A chill is developing among U.S. businesses, and consumer confidence is waning. Just this week, White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett said, “If [the shutdown] extended for the whole quarter, then you could end up with a number very close to zero [percent GDP growth] in the first quarter” of 2019. Next to a war, zero growth is what every Republican should fear more than just about anything else.

Speaking of war, there is an old axiom in Washington: When in trouble, make some rubble. Well, if Trump has lost his mojo, he might begin to think he can find it in Venezuela. President Nicolás Maduro had better think twice before he makes any threatening moves toward the U.S. Embassy or any other U.S. interests. Trump may be tempted to change the subject, however briefly, by thinking he can reassert himself as an empowered and capable leader.

So how does this shutdown end? Everyone is certain there will be an agreement, yet no one knows when it will be made or what will be included. Shutdowns are normally short, and the political half-life of their consequences are limited. But a lot of federal workers live paycheck-to-paycheck. The longer this goes on, the more people’s lives are going to be disrupted. Somebody will have to blink, or else a lot of damage will be done to a lot of innocent people. It is certain that Trump will declare victory, but how much hurt will be done between now and his eventual celebration — warranted or not — remains to be seen.

