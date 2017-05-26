We have a lovely reflection on living in a newly empty nest. This is an interesting piece about how we have so much technology to monitor our kids, but should we really use it? What happens when layoffs are coming, and you’re pregnant? What of Fakebook postings? Here’s a piece about the joys of communal parenting, and a humorous essay about commenting on a woman’s pregnancy. (Spoiler alert: Other options, beyond you’re about to pop, include: Congratulations!) You know how you expect your kids will follow a certain path in life? So did this mom, whose daughter is now a police officer.
Meghan Leahy’s chat this week was busy, insightful, helpful. Check it out and join us next time. And here’s her column from this week, about a teen who takes forever to get to school in the morning. (But there’s always more to it than that.)
And in case you missed them from earlier this month, we had this beautiful essay about rediscovering life with toddlers, a piece on this interesting study that shows how important it is to have the love talk, not just the sex talk, with kids. And what you need to know if your kid fails out of college.
Other good things:
Helpful advice from Cool Mom Picks
Of determined teachers and determined students
This Twitter thread about Mr. Rogers in the wake of Manchester (h/t Allison Slater Tate)