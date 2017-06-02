Oh, so much to read this week. But that’s a good thing, right? Here are some of our posts, along with other good pieces related to parenting.

First up, grab the tissue, but also remember: Llama Llama is still with us.

The wonderful Anna Whiston Donaldson wrote about how her perspective has changed, becoming a parent again in her 40s.

Meghan Leahy on a child with anxiety.

This stunning story about “Butterfly Babies”

Youth sports can teach kindness, writes this mother. Another mother/writer never expected to do it, but she hired a sleep coach. Doing so was a lifesaver.

Speaking of lifesaver, here’s a piece about housecleaning and hiring out the task.

They were prepping for their empty nest, and then…

This piece from last week continues to get a lot of (good) attention: The joy of aunts and uncles. Thanks, family.

Other reading:

Read this piece every year at this time. It will make you feel better.

Vitamin D, kids and sunscreen.

The best and worst places in the world for kids to grow up.