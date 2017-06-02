Oh, so much to read this week. But that’s a good thing, right? Here are some of our posts, along with other good pieces related to parenting.
First up, grab the tissue, but also remember: Llama Llama is still with us.
The wonderful Anna Whiston Donaldson wrote about how her perspective has changed, becoming a parent again in her 40s.
Meghan Leahy on a child with anxiety.
This stunning story about “Butterfly Babies”
Youth sports can teach kindness, writes this mother. Another mother/writer never expected to do it, but she hired a sleep coach. Doing so was a lifesaver.
Speaking of lifesaver, here’s a piece about housecleaning and hiring out the task.
They were prepping for their empty nest, and then…
This piece from last week continues to get a lot of (good) attention: The joy of aunts and uncles. Thanks, family.
Other reading:
Read this piece every year at this time. It will make you feel better.
Vitamin D, kids and sunscreen.