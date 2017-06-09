Happy Friday, everyone! What’s on your weekend agenda? If you are looking for some reading in your downtime, step right up:

Oh, this is hard. How parents can find empathy and patience in the midst of frustration.

No, she’s not bragging about her gifted son. It can be hard and lonely.

She worried that her son’s teacher didn’t treat him like he had autism, and then his teacher taught her something.

How to help your young child if s/he is being bullied.

Pregnant and worried her child will love grandma, who will babysit when mom goes back to work, more.

Great new picture books to celebrate dad for Father’s Day.

To the recent high school grads: Here’s how not to waste your summer before college

A sweet piece about how her father, many years ago, taught her something about parenting.

Meghan Leahy had a chat this week, KidsPost launched its summer reading club and here’s some other good stuff:

The New York Public Library picks 30 books for 30 days of Pride Month for kids. Or as they explain: “The coolest, sweetest, most innovative books for kids: literature by, for, and about LGBTQ+ families.” (Pssst, follow them on Twitter for good picks all the time.)

Your real life is with us, your family.

These dads and their Comfort Cases are truly making the world a better place.

Follow On Parenting on Facebook for more essays, news and updates. You can sign up here for our weekly newsletter.