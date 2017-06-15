On a bright, spring afternoon, one of my 8-year-old twins dragged her feet over the school’s sidewalk toward my car. She caught my eye and began to wail before even making it to the vehicle.

“I failed my FSA, Mom,” she cried. “My teacher thinks I failed it.”

The Florida State Assessment test is our state’s version of the nationally required standardized testing in reading and math. Students take the tests every year starting in the third grade.

This test is the sole factor that determines whether a child can move on to the fourth grade. It’s the only thing that matters in determining a fourth-grader from a third-grader.

My girls are straight-A students. If one of them received a 1 out of a possible 5 on her state test, she would stay back, while the other advanced. And what had she done so horribly? She misread an unclear directive and was too scared to raise her hand for clarification, because the test instructed students not to raise their hands for any reason. In all capital letters. She was terrified of having her test invalidated.

She came across questions that said:

“Write the correct answer on the line, then fill in the bubble before the correct word or phrase.”

So she wrote the correct answer on the line, and filled in the bubble above that answer on the sheet. If the correct answer was B, she wrote down B on the line and bubbled in A because A comes before B.

“It didn’t seem right to me, mama, but it said in all capital letters ‘DON’T RAISE YOUR HAND FOR ANY REASON’ so I didn’t.”

As it turned out, her twin sister had the same problem — the difference being that she had ignored the instructions and raised her hand for clarification. Then she went back, erased all her bubbles and filled the right ones in.

The kids had been practicing FSA problems for months. Hours of their school days had been devoted to the task. When my girls came home, we worked on more of the same for their homework. The assignments piled up: Scan-Tron question, after Scan-Tron question, after Scan-Tron question. Suffice to say, the girls were prepared for this test, if nothing else. This was all just a terrible misunderstanding.

Of course, there was no way to tell if my child actually had failed the FSA. Those tests are sealed and sent as soon as they leave the child’s hand. The only reason we even had a clue was because my daughter’s teacher happened to notice her answers didn’t match her bubbles as she skimmed over the completed sheets.

[You can’t protect your kids from stress. But here are ways to teach them to cope.]

So, I was stuck with an A student who was sure she would fail the third grade, a principal who was very sorry about the mix-up but insisted his hands were tied and a state-level test maker (AIR) that ignored my calls. I wanted the wording changed on future iterations of this test. I don’t think using the terms “next to” or “in front of” is too much to ask.

What I also wanted, of course, was a real live person to look over my kid’s test to see if her comprehension score was impacted by her literal understanding of a pretty poorly phrased instruction. But I couldn’t disrupt the standardized machine once it was in assembly-line motion. If one kid got treated differently, it would invalidate the entire school’s exams. These tests are supposed to be as consistent and standardized as possible, hence the name. No treating children like special snowflakes. No treating children like people with different traits and characteristics. No allowing for humanity to seep in.

These tests don’t help our students gain a greater understanding of their school subjects. They don’t enhance learning, or provide context and well-rounded nuanced thought processes. Instead, they create an environment of surface learning: understanding phrasing, looking for a few key words, bubbling quickly, taking in the patterning of the test itself. That’s what my kids practiced all year.

The school board assured me that my child probably wouldn’t have to repeat third grade. She had many options at her disposal — including passing all 40 English Language Arts Standards (ELA), going to summer school or taking another standardized test in the late summer. Since no one knew when we’d get the results back, my child had to start an intensive ELA reading regimen. Each day she would arrive at school and tackle several reading packets while her classmates worked on other assignments. To pass, she had to get a 75 percent or higher on each skill. This means if she answered three out of the first four questions correctly, she could move on. If she got two wrong, however, she’d have to answer the next six correctly, and on up it went. Excluded from science projects and social studies packets, my kid became a reading machine, working on those comprehension objectives, racing the clock to finish all 40 in 40 days.

She dutifully set to work each morning, although she complained about not getting to participate in the fun projects her classmates did for the end of the year. She felt alone, as one of the only students filling out these packets. My heart ached for her because I was positive her comprehension was just fine.

Sure enough, a week or so before school let out for the summer those FSA scores came back. My daughter got a 3. Misreading the instructions cost her just one point out of the five, and she passed.

My little third-grader had spent days crying over this. She spent weeks doing extra reading and bubbling in Scan-Tron forms, while watching her peers complete artsier projects. I spent hours on the phone and in meetings with the principal and the school board and the teacher, trying to get to the bottom of it all.

And for what? For a grade well within passing range.

The better question is why. Why are we forcing our students to learn how to test? Why are we causing them stress and anxiety over performances on two days’ worth of exams? Why are our teachers forced to take hours every school day to teach kids how to properly answer standardized questions, in place of actually guiding them through understanding the objectives in a real world context? What are we proving?

This year, Florida ranked 11th nationally for K-12 achievement. In terms of financing, it ranked 45th out of 50. So we’ve done it. We’ve proved our kids can spit out the rote answers and ace our arbitrary markers of achievement. And yet we still aren’t funding their education. Maybe it’s time we give our future our money instead of our assessments. Maybe it’s time we invest in our public schools, rather than in automated tests.

Darlena Cunha is a freelance writer and frequent contributor to On Parenting. She blogs at Parentwin and can be reached on Twitter @parentwin.

Follow On Parenting on Facebook for more essays, news and updates. You can sign up here for our weekly newsletter.

You might also be interested in:

How parents of talented children hold the line between supporting and pushing

Parenting (and shaming) teens in the age of social media

What I want you to know about my gifted son