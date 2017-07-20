

My Little Pony toys on display at a Toys R Us store in 2014, in Colonie, N.Y. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)

We managed to dodge both the stomach bug and the flu in our house this year. But when it came to fidget spinner fever, we weren’t so fortunate. I knew our situation was out of control when one flew out of my daughter’s hand and almost hit me in the head while I was driving. Shortly after that incident, word began spreading among my parent friends that this teacher or that had banned them in the classroom. No objection here.

While I don’t understand the attraction to this particular gadget (or the other crazes that have peppered my kids’ childhood, from Silly Bandz to Pokémon cards), I can fully grasp that desperate need to have the “it” toy of the year. For me, it was a Cabbage Patch Kid, a Cher doll, or before that, Weebles (watch them wobble, but they don’t fall down). Each generation has its set of iconic toys, many of which remain a mystery to people of other age demographics (I had never heard of Spice Girls dolls, for example, and missed out on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles).

Toy nostalgia is real. Big-box retailers even have special sections devoted to retro toys, including the Fisher-Price record player and the original Strawberry Shortcake doll from the 1980s. Nintendo recently released an updated version of its classic game system, meaning that at some point even video games became retro (Burger Time, anyone?). It seems we’re all eager to return to the simpler mind-set that those things evoke, maybe as a balm for the stress and confusion of the adult world.

So let’s get nostalgic for a moment.